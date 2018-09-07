India vs England: Gavaskar hits out at team management for selecting Hanuma Vihari over Karun Nair

Former India captain Sunil Gavakaskar, who is currently commentating in the ongoing five-match Test series, has lashed out of the Indian team management for not picking Karun Nair but Hanuma Vihari, in the final Test against England at the Oval.

Andhra cricketer Hanuma Vihari — who was called up for the final two matches — was handed his maiden Test cap by skipper Virat Kohli, but Karun Nair failed to feature in even a single Test, despite being in the squad right from the start.

“He is not your favourite player. The selectors seem to have brought him. Don’t think the team management likes him,” Gavaskar said during the pre-match show of the official broadcasters.

“Karun Nair has every right to ask the team management why he is not in the team. He deserves an answer. You didn’t pick an extra specialist batsman earlier, but now that you have, Karun Nair deserves an answer,” he added.

India's selectors have just made a damning statement of what they think of Karun Nair as a player. Very very hard on him. Would love to know what he was told when the team was announced. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 7, 2018

Gavaskar, said that he has nothing against Vihari and wished him well for his debut, however, the legendary opener was critical of the fact that why Nair wasn’t picked in the line-up if India needed a specialist batsman for the final Test.

