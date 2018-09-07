India vs England: Hanuma Vihari handed Test cap by Virat Kohli ahead of Oval Test

24-year-old Hanuma Vihari has become the 292nd cricketer to represent India in the longest format as he was handed his Test cap by skipper Virat Kohli ahead of team’s fifth and the final match against England at the Oval, on Friday.

Vihari got the nod on the back of some quality knocks in recent times. While he hit 54 against South Africa A in Bengaluru, he followed that up with a knock of 148 against the same opposition in Alur in the second unofficial Test between India ‘A’ and South Africa ‘A’.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the image of Vihari being handed the cap and the post read: “Proud moment for Hanuma Vihari as he becomes the 292nd player to represent #TeamIndia in Tests”.

Vihari has been really looking forward to making his mark at the international level and had this to say before joining up with team before the fourth Test in Southampton.

“To be honest if you look at the Indian side it’s tough to get into, but once you get into the side you have to make sure you grab that opportunity. That is the only thing I am thinking about, the opportunity will come but I have to be really ready for it and once it comes I really want to grab it and make it my own.”

"When I get an opportunity, I want to make it count" - @Hanumavihari had said before joining the team in England.



So far, the right-handed batsman from Andhra has featured in 63 first class games, where he has scored 5,142 runs at an average of 59.7. Vihari has 15 centuries and 24 fifties to his name and his highest score is 302*.

Earlier, Vihari had spoken to Hindustan Times after being handed his maiden India call-up and he said: “It is a really exciting moment for me. I am looking forward to going and spending time with some of the best players in word cricket. It will be an opportunity of a lifetime as you don’t get to be around such players every day. I want to learn as much as I can staying around them and also wish to learn how to prepare for an international game.”

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 15:02 IST