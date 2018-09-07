India vs England: Landmarks galore as Alastair Cook makes his final Test appearance

England opener Alastair Cook reached a couple of milestones in the last match of his illustrious career against India at the Oval, on Friday.

The final Test of the five-match series between the two nations is Cook’s 30th appearance against India and he now takes the numero uno spot in the list of most number of matches played against them. Earlier, Cook was tied at the top spot with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting with 29 Tests each .

30: Alastair Cook (ENG)

29: Ricky Ponting (AUS)

28: Clive Lloyd (WI)/ Viv Richards (WI)/ Javed Miandad (PAK)

27: James Anderson (ENG)

This wasn’t the only record that the former England skipper set in his last Test as he also became only the third cricketer ever to score 1,000 runs at the Oval. The southpaw joined legendary cricketers like Len Hutton (1,521) and Graham Gooch (1,097) in this illustrious list.

Over the years, the Oval has been one of the happy hunting grounds for Cook as he has six fifties and two centuries to his name, before the start of final Test against India.

Cook will also retire as England’s highest run-getter in the longest format and he is the only English cricketer to cross the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 15:56 IST