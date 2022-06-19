'Looking to start fresh': After poor IPL, Ravindra Jadeja aims to bounce back in ‘different jersey’

Ravindra Jadeja has emerged to be one of the strongest artillery in Team India's arsenal. Apart from being a world-class fielder, the all-rounder has shown massive improvement in both the departments of the sport. He is currently the ranked one all-rounder in Tests.

However, Jadeja's went through a bit of a rough patch during the latest edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), where he failed to live up to his reputation. He was promoted as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but after a series of poor results, the role was handed over to MS Dhoni.

Jadeja played a total of 10 matches this season, in which he could only muster 116 runs. With the bowl he was equally ineffective, scalping five wickets at an economy of 7.51. What was even worse was Jadeja dropping simple catches. In the match against Mumbai Indians, the Saurashtra all-rounder dropped two sitters, a rare sight.

A rib injury eventually forced Jadeja out of the competition and the 33-year-old will make a return to the pitch in India's upcoming tour of England, for which the team has already reached the country.

The all-rounder will look forward to turn things around in the upcoming series and on Saturday he shared a message for his fans.

“Looking to start fresh in the different jersey,” Jadeja captioned a picture on Twitter.

The fifth Test between India and England, which was suspended due to a Covid outburst in the Indian bubble, will be played on July 1.

