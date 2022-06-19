'He's a guy for the future. You need to keep that in mind. But he needs to...': Irfan's warning for 27-year-old IND star

With India left with just 11 more matches in the T20I format before they pick their final 15 for the 2022 T20 World Cup, veterans and experts of the game have begun throwing in their opinions for the ideal squad and have made cases for each of the players. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Sunday talked about the team's 27-year-old star, hailing him as the "guy for the future", but issued a big warning for the player as well.

Shreyas Iyer has blown hot and cold in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa while showing vulnerability to pace. Speaking to Star Sports, Irfan believes that Iyer has performed well in the two home series he played before IPL 2022 - against West Indies and Sri Lanka - which should certainly make him a candidate for the T20 World Cup squad.

"T20 World Cup is still far away. But apart from these couple of games, he has done well, be it the series against Sri Lanka or West Indies before the IPL. So yes, he is making his case very strong. He performed really well, he is just coming hard against the bowlers from the word go and that's the kind of character you need as well when you want someone to bat higher up the order," he said.

However, Pathan feels that Iyer needs to improve his batting against pace bowler.

"At the same time, as far as the fast bowling is concerned, he needs to get better, and obviously because the World Cup is still far away, quite a few games he will be playing. In those games, whenever he is getting the opportunity after all the guys come in, he needs to make sure that he has a consistent performance."

Praising the youngster, Pathan also urged selectors to keep him in the scheme of things in white-ball cricket.

He is a guy for the future, you need to keep that in mind. He has done well in Test cricket, whenever he is getting an opportunity in white-ball cricket, he is putting his hands up and doing well, so he is a guy the selectors need to keep an eye on."

