'He looks to be the Virat Kohli of old': West Indies legend's brilliant analysis of India star before Asia Cup

Virat Kohli is known for producing miracles out of difficulties. The former Indian skipper had a fruitful campaign in the previous World Cup in Australia last year. With India hosting the ICC event for the first time since 2011, all eyes will be on Kohli, who is set to spearhead the batting charge of Rohit Sharma and Co. at the grandest stage of them all.

India's Virat Kohli bats during a practice session (BCCI Twitter)

Rested for India's final leg of the West Indies tour and the entire Ireland series, Kohli will be raring to go at the Asia Cup. The former India skipper last played for the Asian giants in the Test series against the West Indies. The 34-year-old didn't bat in the entire One Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies as India opted to experiment with its playing XI in the Caribbean.

'Virat’s a special player'

Speaking to Revsportz in an interview, former West Indies cricketer Curtly Ambrose opened up about Kohli's struggles in international cricket. Kohli had ended his century drought in the Asia Cup last year. “He’s still a very good cricketer, a quality batsman. Every great batsman goes through patches where they struggle to score runs. I can’t think of any great batsman who never struggled in international cricket. Virat’s a special player. He’s had his time where he has struggled a bit but he seems to be getting back into form,” Ambrose said.

'He can still serve Indian cricket for a couple of years'

In the two-Test series between India and the West Indies, Kohli scored 197 runs and achieved an average of 98.50. Kohli scored a brilliant 121 off 206 balls in the series decider against the West Indies. “He scored a half-century in the first Test against West Indies and then he scored a century. He looks to be in better form, very fluent and looks to be the Virat Kohli of old. He can still serve Indian cricket for a couple of years to come,” he added.

Batting icon Kohli had not scored a century in three years before the ex-India skipper brought up his 71st ton in international cricket last year at the Asia Cup. Run-machine Kohli had capped off the Asia Cup with 276 runs last year. In five innings, he batted at a strike-rate of 147.59. The top-scorer in the Asia Cup 2022, Kohli smashed two half-centuries and a century in the continental tournament.

