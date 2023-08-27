'Imagine running out Kohli in World Cup...': Ashwin's brilliant take on Mankad after Shadab's controversial dismissal

The Mankad has become a controversial action in world cricket currently, with many fans and players criticising it and many even supporting it. One of the supporters for the controversial dismissal is none other than India veteran Ravichandran Ashwin, who has attempted it in the past. Four years ago, Ashwin dismissed Jos Buttler in the IPL via Mankad and received plenty of backlash. India's Ravichandran Ashwin during a training session.(AFP)

Recently, even Shadab Khan was dismissed in a similar style, after Fazalhaq Farooqi took off his bails while attempting his delivery in the second ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Hambantota. Pakistan needed 11 runs in the last over, and Farooqi dismissed Shadab. The dismissal didn't impact Pakistan much, as they won the match by one wicket and one ball to spare.

Analysing the Mankad situation, Ashwin took to Twitter on Saturday and stated that batters need to be careful about their position and should watch the bowler load the ball up, rotate his shoulder before taking off for a run. "This is a fair assessment of the situation. Imagine someone running out kohli, Rohit , Smith , Root or any crucial batter at the non strikers in the World Cup semi final or a crunch game which will decide qualification", he wrote.

"I am sure hell will break loose and there will be a character assassination campaign by some experts who still don’t agree with it and of course fans that are on the receiving end. There is only one solution, whoever be the batter and whatever be the magnitude of the situation, the batter needs to watch the bowler load the ball up and rotate his shoulder before taking off and if he doesn’t do that and gets out, we should applaud the bowler and tell the batsmen that he can do better.

"He dint complete his action at all and he should look for it in the 5th 6th over arguments are lame”cos once the bowler loads up and gets ready to deliver, he can’t run the batter out cos it’s incorrect according to the law.

"At the moment not all teams are doing it but come the World Cup, I really hope everyone is ready for it cos taking a moral high stand and saying we won’t do it, should open a strategic window for the other teams and genuinely teams should take every single advantage coming their way cos winning a World Cup is a lifetime achievement. Finally, is winning everything? Its everything for some and not for many others, we need to accept both, cos we are all different. Stay inside the crease and live in peace", he further added.

With the 2023 Cricket World Cup, fans will be left wondering if bowlers will actually attempt Mankad or not do it due to moral grounds. Meanwhile, the debate has been further reignited with Shadab's recent dismissal for Pakistan.

