BIRMINGHAM, England, - West Indies batsmen Mikyle Louis and Kavem Hodge scored half centuries, but England took three wickets to peg back the touring side who were 151-5 at lunch on the third day of the final test at Edgbaston on Sunday. Louis, Hodge resist but England take three Windies wickets

Louis made 57, his maiden test 50 in his third match, before being snagged by England captain Ben Stokes while Hodge was 52 not out at the interval.

Joshua da Silva was also at the crease as the West Indies moved 57 runs ahead with five wickets in hand.

Louis and Alick Athanaze resumed with the Windies on 33-2, adding 31 runs before Athanaze was trapped lbw for 12 by spinner Shoaib Bashir as he tried to sweep.

The 23-year-old Louis went to his 50 with an impressive six over long on but was caught at slip by Zak Crawley off Stokes, prodding at the ball and getting a healthy edge.

Crawley dropped a simple catch 15 minutes before lunch in a let-off for Jason Holder on 12, but the Windies all-rounder was trapped lbw by Gus Atkinson in the next over.

Hodge raced to his half century in 56 balls, with seven boundaries, as he looked to put pressure on the bowlers.

England had a 94-run first-innings lead after scoring 376 in reply to the West Indies’ 282 and looked in a commanding position at the end of Saturday’s play.

While the West Indians showed determination and some patience at the crease on Sunday, England remained firmly in command as they looked for a clean sweep of the series.

England are 2-0 up after winning the first two tests, by an innings and 114 runs at Lord’s and 241 runs at Trent Bridge.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.