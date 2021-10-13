‘Loving it to the moon and back, something we can die for’: Twitter is all hearts for India's new T20 World Cup jersey

BCCI on Wednesday dropped a picture of Team India's new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. The cricket board shared a photo consisting of star players in KL Rahul, Rohit, Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah. As soon as the new kit was disclosed, reactions and opinions started pouring in on Twitter with most users giving the new look a huge thumbs up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to their official handle, BCCI captioned the image:

“Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.”

ALSO READ| 'The Universe Boss has no respect for him whatsoever': Chris Gayle calls out West Indies legend publicly ahead of T20 WC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are some of the best reactions from the Netizens on the social media site:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The jersey has been launched by MPL Sports, the official kit sponsors of the Indian cricket team. “This isn't just a Team, they are the pride of India. This isn't just a jersey, it is the blessing of a billion fans. Get ready to cheer for Team India,” it tweeted.

Until recently, the Indian team had been sporting a kit that highly resembled India's 1992 World Cup kit, with stripes of Blue, Green, Red, and White. Hence, the new jersey with a dark blue pattern will replace the older jersey.

The T20 World Cup anthem, which is composed by Bollywood musci director mait Triverdi, was release

Last month, the ICC launched the T20 World Cup anthem composed by Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi. The anthem is an animated form featuring young fans worldwide glued to T20 cricket. It includes the animated avatar of India captain Virat Kohli, who leads the group of players and is joined by West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}