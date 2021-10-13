'The Universe Boss has no respect for him whatsoever': Chris Gayle calls out West Indies legend publicly ahead of T20 WC

The 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle didn't mince any words as he hit back at former West Indies bowler Curtly Ambrose, who claimed that the left-handed batter wouldn't be an automatic pick in the playing XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which starts from Sunday in UAE.

The 42-year-old, who left the Indian Premier League midway due to bio-bubble stress, said he has "no respect" for Ambrose, adding that the former pacer is just seeking "attention".

"I am speaking about Curtly Ambrose. I am singling out Curtly Ambrose, one of your own. I highly respected him when I came into the West Indies team," Gayle told The Island Tea Morning Show, a radio station in St Kitts, on Tuesday.

"When I just joined the team, I looked up to this man. But I am now speaking from my heart. I don't know what, since he retired, what he had against Chris Gayle. Those negative things he has been saying within the press, I don't know if he is looking for attention, but he is getting attention. So I am just giving back the attention which he requires and which he needs," added the batter.

Gayle also stated that if any ex-West Indies cricketer maintains a negative approach towards the team, then he will verbally disrespect them in their face.

"I can tell you personally, and you can let him know that Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, have no respect for Curtly Ambrose whatsoever," he then said.

"I have no respect, any time I see him I will tell him as well - 'Stop being negative, support the team ahead of the World Cup.' This team has been selected and we need past players to support us. We need that, we don't need negative energy. In other teams, their past players support their teams, why can't our own support us in a big tournament like this?," said Gayle as he questioned Ambrose's stance.

"We have won the tournament twice, and we will be going for the third title. The team has seen what is happening. It is going to reflect on the team. I am not going to take anything from any senior player. Curtly Ambrose, pull your socks up, alright? Support for the West Indies, ok? Support the West Indies, that is the thing," the 'Universe Boss' added.

Ambrose was extremely critical of Gayle's batting in recent times, stating that the 42-year-old has done very little in the last 18 months.

"For me, Gayle is definitely not an automatic choice for starting," Ambrose had said on a radio talk show in Barbados. "When you look at his exploits over the last 18 months, he has struggled not only for the West Indies, but other T20 franchises. The few home series we played, he hasn't had any scores of significance."

Since the beginning of 2021, Gayle has scored 227 runs in 16 T20Is at an average of 17.46, which include just one half-century. Before taking part in the second leg of IPL 2021, Gayle was engaged in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he could only manage 165 runs at an average of 18.33 in 9 matches.