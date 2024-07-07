Dambulla [Sri Lanka], : In a thrilling encounter in the Lanka Premier League 2024, the Colombo Strikers edged out the Kandy Falcons by a narrow two-run margin, thanks to stellar performances from Matheesha Pathirana and Glenn Phillips on Saturday. LPL 2024: Pathirana, Phillips star in Colombo Strikers' sensational last over win

The Strikers, led by captain Thisara Perera, managed to hold their nerve in a dramatic last-ball finish, defending a stiff total of 199. The match culminated in a nail-biting final over where Perera and his fielders successfully defended 19 runs.

Colombo Strikers' bowlers got off to a strong start, with an early wicket in the power play, dismissing Kandy opener Dinesh Chandimal. However, a formidable 95-run partnership between Andre Fletcher and Mohammad Haris for the second wicket kept Kandy Falcons in the hunt.

The game shifted when Shadab Khan and Matheesha Pathirana struck in quick succession, removing both Fletcher and Haris. Pathirana turned the tide with a sensational 17th over, where he picked up three crucial wickets. He then bowled a tight 19th over, conceding just three runs, leaving the Falcons with an uphill task.

Despite the challenge posed by a dangerous Angello Matthews, the Strikers managed to eke out a victory. With three runs required off the final ball, Matthews was run out, sealing the win for Colombo Strikers. Pathirana finished with remarkable figures of 4/26.

Despite the brilliant one-handed catch by Chamika Karunatatne in the 8th over, which was being disallowed by the TV umpire - Prageeth Rambukwella, the Colombo Strikers etched past Kandy. The win could have been easier for Strikers if that partnership was broken early and the replays showed the fielder's hand was underneath the ball. The umpiring was below standard in the game.

Earlier, Colombo Strikers, put in to bat first, were given a flying start by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Chaturanga de Silva, who posted 50 runs in just 19 balls. Gurbaz was dismissed for 20 off 10 balls by Shoriful Islam in the fourth over with the score at 53.

Angelo Perera continued the aggressive batting, scoring 38 off 23 balls, before Glenn Phillips took over. Despite a mini-collapse in the middle overs, Phillips remained unfazed and notched up his maiden LPL fifty off 32 balls, bringing up the milestone with a six off Hasaranga.

Phillips' blistering knock of 70 off 43 balls included six boundaries and three sixes. His innings ended in the 17th over after hitting a maximum off Dushmantha Chameera. Shadab Khan added crucial runs at the end with a quickfire 23 off 12 balls, helping the Strikers post a challenging total of 199/9 in their 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Colombo Strikers 199/9 beat Kandy Falcons 197/8 by 2 runs.

