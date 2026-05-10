LSG official spotted with mobile phone during CSK match, but here’s why he didn’t breach BCCI protocol

Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday found themselves in the middle of a social media controversy during the IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after a backroom staff member was allegedly seen violating a BCCI rule by using a mobile phone in the dugout.

LSG backroom staff violated BCCI rule

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The incident took place in the opening over of the match at the Chepauk on Sunday afternoon when one of the broadcast cameras briefly captured the individual during the replay clip of Josh Inglis’ boundary off the fifth delivery bowled by Akeal Hossein. The visuals quickly went viral on social media, with several fans questioning whether the act amounted to a breach of the IPL’s PMOA (Player and Match Officials Area) protocol.

CSK vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026

According to the IPL PMOA protocol, “Mobile phones and other electronic communication devices are not allowed to be used in the PMOA.” The designated area includes dressing rooms, players’ external match-viewing areas, the TV and third umpire rooms, the match referee’s room, players’ and match officials’ dining areas, dugouts, and any other location identified by the BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Manager.

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{{^usCountry}} The rules further state that while certain electronic devices are permitted inside the dugout, they may be used only by the designated team analyst from the approved analyst table during the match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rules further state that while certain electronic devices are permitted inside the dugout, they may be used only by the designated team analyst from the approved analyst table during the match. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the social media speculation later proved to be false, as it was subsequently clarified that the individual spotted on camera was not part of the LSG dugout. Hindustan Times, however, could not independently verify which section of the stadium the person was seated in at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the social media speculation later proved to be false, as it was subsequently clarified that the individual spotted on camera was not part of the LSG dugout. Hindustan Times, however, could not independently verify which section of the stadium the person was seated in at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this season, Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder had violated the same protocol during the IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati. The incident came to light after pictures of Bhinder using a mobile phone with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi seated beside him surfaced on social media during the match.

Bhinder was later fined INR 1 lakh by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit for breaching the IPL’s PMOA protocols. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, Bhinder admitted to the offence, termed the breach inadvertent, and offered an unconditional apology. The report further stated that Bhinder, who has been associated with the Rajasthan Royals since 2008, cited that he suffers from Type 2 lung failure in his response, an explanation that was accepted by the BCCI.

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