LSG Predicted XI vs GT, IPL 2022: KL Rahul set to test bench strength as key overseas players likely to miss opener

Lucknow Super Giants, one of the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, are all set to make their tournament debut on Monday against another new team, Gujarat Titans at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, but much to their dismay, the team will be without few of their key overseas players.

Ahead of the start of the season, Lucknow lost England pace bowler Mark Wood to an injury that ruled him out of the entire season. Andrew Tye was named as his replacement, but he will miss the opener owing to quarantine rules. And three other foreign players - Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers - are likely to join the squad next week owing to national duties. This will leave Lucknow with just three foreign players - Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Dushmantha Chameera.

Here's the predicted XI for the Lucknow Super Giants for their season opener against Gujarat Lions…

KL Rahul: He has been Mr. Consistent of IPL in the last couple of seasons, scoring over 500 runs in each of the last four editions. LSG would want their skipper back in the 2018 form though, the season where he had scored 659 runs at 54.91 at a strike rate of 158.41.

Quinton de Kock: This will be an opening pair to watch out for. Roped in for INR 6.75 crore, the South African international has been one of the most prolific overseas batting options in recent times in IPL.

Manish Pandey: Although he has managed a strike rate of just 127.52 in the last three IPL seasons, Lucknow are likely to slot him at No.3 with the idea that he would play the anchor role when one of the two openers fall early in the game.

Even Lewis: Primarily an opener, but with lack of available overseas options, LSG are likely to go with the West Indies batter at No.4 for the match. It will also help LSG maintain the left-right combination.

Deepak Hooda: In the last three seasons, Hooda has evolved as a key middle-order batter, scoring 444 runs at a strike rate of almost 140. He also offers control in the middle overs with the ball.

Krunal Pandya: Lucknow will want Krunal to play the same role he used to play for Mumbai Indians all these years.

K Gowtham: Another spinner for the middle overs and hard-hitting lower order batter.

Ankit Rajpoot: With Jason Holder set to miss the first few matches owing to his national duty in the England Test series, Rajpoot will find a place in the XI and the Wankhede conditions will aid the fast bowler.

Ravi Bishnoi: He was one of the draft picks for Lucknow. At 21 years of age, Bishnoi has been an exciting prospect in IPL and his impressive show in the last two seasons has handed him an opportunity in the Indian squad as well.

Dushmantha Chameera: He can come in to replace Mark Wood, who is known to clock 150 kmph with ease. The England pacer's absence presents Dushmantha Chameera with a great opportunity to prove himself. The Sri Lankan was a part of the recent T20I assignment against India where he removed India skipper Rohit Sharma twice.

Avesh Khan: He is one of the key players in the Lucknow set-up. The young pacer was bought by Lucknow for ₹10 crore at auction, up from a base price of ₹20 lakh, becoming the most expensive uncapped player at the event. The Madhya Pradesh player was the second in the list of top wicket-takers last season, picking 24 wickets in 16 games at 18.75.