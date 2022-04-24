LSG Predicted XI vs MI, IPL 2022: Spotlight on 30-year-old star as Lucknow face winless Mumbai with eye on top-4 race

Lucknow Super Giants have notched up four wins from seven matches in 2022 Indian Premier League but the KL Rahul-led unit will seek consistency when it takes on struggling Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Lucknow assembled a balanced side in the February auction and they have got plenty of match-winners in their ranks. Skipper Rahul is among the leading run-scorers in the 10-team competition, having scored 265 runs so far. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Notably, Rahul smashed an unbeaten 60-ball 103 the last time the two teams faced off on April 16. Playing his 100th Indian Premier League game, the LSG leader steered his team to 199 for four. In response, Mumbai could only manage 181/9 to lose by 18 runs. Having defeated Mumbai in the first leg, Lucknow will look to trump the five-time IPL winners who have endured a torrid season. Rohit Sharma's men are winless this year and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Lucknow, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings and a win will help them enter the top-4 club.

Ahead of Match 37 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants...

KL Rahul (c): He was sublime against Mumbai in the first leg. Rahul has got an array of shots and the LSG skipper will look to notch up another big score. Rahul's unbeaten 60-ball 103 against Mumbai was his third three-figure mark across all editions of IPL. The 30-year-old Rahul is currently third in the Orange Cap race behind Jos Buttler (491 runs) and Hardik Pandya (295 runs).

Quinton de Kock: Like Rahul, Quinton de Kock has also been in good touch with the willow, scoring 215 runs so far in the season. He will be up against his old franchise Mumbai, which is struggling to get going. The South African adds firepower to Lucknow's batting attack.

Manish Pandey: He perished on just six in the last game and the former Sunrisers Hyderabad player will expect a better show. Pandey is no stranger to the IPL, having plied his trade for different franchises since the 2008 edition. But he has managed to score just 66 runs in five games.

Marcus Stoinis: The Australian is among the top all-rounders currently playing in the competition. LSG have got a string of all-rounders and Stoinis' wide-ranging ability adds depth to the playing eleven. He was among the draft picks and Stoinis will seek his first IPL fifty since the 2020 edition. He has so far scored 72 runs in three games.

Deepak Hooda: He has had an impressive season so far. Hooda hasn't managed to notch up big scores since his fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 4. But the batting all-rounder can turn the game on its head and all Hooda needs is to convert the starts into big scores. He can chip in with some overs as well.

Ayush Badoni: He has earned praise from pundits and fans but young Ayush Badoni also needs to convert his starts into big scores. He perished on just 13 against Bangalore and Badoni will hope for a better outing against Mumbai. He had notched up his maiden IPL fifty in Lucknow's opener against Gujarat.

Krunal Pandya: He scored an impressive 42 off 28 balls as Lucknow lost half of its side for 108 against Bangalore's bowling display. The Baroda all-rounder shone with the ball as well. He took the prized wicket of Glenn Maxwell and ended up with figures of 1/29 in his four overs.

Jason Holder: Like Stoinis, Holder also adds immense depth to the Lucknow eleven. The West Indian has also got the skill-set to bowl at the death. He was the pick of the bowlers against Bangalore. Holder removed a set Faf du Plessis and uncapped Suyash Prabhudessai to finish with 2/25 in his four.

Dushmantha Chameera: The Sri Lankan struck twice in the day's first over, including the key wicket of Virat Kohli for a golden duck. He will look to replicate the performance, especially when both Mumbai Indians openers are struggling for runs at the moment.

Avesh Khan: The Indian has served Lucknow well but he will look to consolidate his position in the top wicket-takers list. Avesh, who picked up 24 wickets last year, has so far got 11 plucks including a four-fer against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ravi Bishnoi: Faf du Plessis shared a 70-run stand with Shahbaz Ahmed and the pair dominated leg-spinner Bishnoi, who returned expensive figures of 0-47. The 21-year-old Bishnoi picked up 24 wickets in the last two seasons and he has got five in seven games so far. Bishnoi will eye an improved bowling show against Mumbai batters.