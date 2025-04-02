LSG reacts after Sanjiv Goenka and team accused of skipping post-match presentation following loss to PBKS: Report

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) did not have a great homecoming in IPL 2025 both on and off the field. They suffered an eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 1. According to MyKhel.com, LSG officials skipped the post-match presentation ceremony, sparking speculation about their displeasure with the team’s performance in their first home game of the 18th season. Sanjiv Goenka talks to Rishabh Pant

The match saw PBKS, led by an unbeaten Shreyas Iyer (52* off 30 balls), chase down LSG’s modest total of 171 with 22 balls to spare, thanks to explosive contributions from Prabhsimran Singh (69 off 34) and Nehal Wadhera (43* off 25). LSG’s batting faltered early, slumping to 35/3, with captain Rishabh Pant managing just 2 runs off 5 balls. Despite a recovery led by Nicholas Pooran (44 off 30) and Ayush Badoni (41 off 33), the home side couldn’t set a challenging target, leaving fans disappointed.

The report revealed that one of the LSG promoters was expected to attend the post-match presentation as part of the customary decorum for the home team. However, no LSG representative was present, despite some officials being spotted on the field immediately after the game concluded. This absence fueled questions about whether the franchise’s leadership was unwilling to face the spotlight following the defeat.

LSG, however, has firmly denied any deliberate snub. A top official from the franchise told MyKhel that no such arrangement for their presence at the ceremony was in place. “Mr. Sanjiv Goenka was on the field, and there was no such arrangement at all,” the official stated, dismissing the speculation. The official also clarified that Goenka typically does not attend post-match ceremonies. Yet, the report quoted other sources that the guest list for the ceremony initially included Goenka’s name, only for it to be removed later, prompting further questions.

“If that’s the case, LSG should have sent one of their franchise officials for the post-match presentation,” a source argued, highlighting the perceived breach of protocol.

HT could not independently verify the report.

PBKS off to a dream start

Meanwhile, PBKS produced a dominant performance and climbed to the second spot on the IPL 2025 points table with their second consecutive win.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant, speaking at the post-match presentation—attended only by players—admitted the team fell short. “We were 20-25 runs short, but that’s part and parcel of the game,” he said, adding that the team is still adapting to the conditions at Ekana Stadium. Meanwhile, LSG mentor Zaheer Khan expressed frustration over the pitch, suggesting it didn’t favor the home side as expected, further compounding the team’s woes.

With two losses in three games, LSG now faces mounting pressure to regroup ahead of their next fixture. The apparent snub has only added fuel to the narrative of a franchise grappling with early-season challenges, both on and off the field. As the IPL 2025 season progresses, all eyes will be on how LSG’s leadership responds to this latest controversy.