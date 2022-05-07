LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Score: KL Rahul in focus as Lucknow eye playoffs berth, face resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 Live Score: Tournament debutants Lucknow look playoffs favourites as they take on former champions Kolkata. Follow Live Score and Updates of the LSG vs KKR Match Today at the MCA Stadium, Pune
IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs KKR Match Today: New entrans Lucknow Super Giants will look to seal playoffs berth as they take on resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium, Pune. LSG are sitting in second place with 14 points and are in touching distance of a secured top-4 finish. The spotlight will be on their skipper KL Rahul, who has amassed a staggering 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundreds and as many fifties. The 30-year-old Indian came up with a vital knock of 77 in their narrow six-run win against Delhi Capitals in the last game. For Kolkata, the dwindling form of top-order batters remains a concern. Shreyas Iyer has got starts but failed to covert those into a big score. He has scored 324 runs from 10 matches and the captain needs to get going if the team has to chase or post a big total. The two-time IPL winners will be pleased by the recent batting display from Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh. The Indian pair hit match-winning knocks against Rajasthan Royals.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 07, 2022 05:27 PM IST
LSG vs KKR Live Updates: ‘KL Rahul has all shots in his arsenal’
Former Indian player Mohammed Kaif believes Rahul is capable of playing aggressive shots from the word go, and the Karnataka batter has all strokes in his arsenal.
"Rahul is trying to play captaincy innings this year. He can be aggressive from the word go and he's capable of starting his innings with a six but he is curbing his instincts in order to play long and impactful knocks. He has all the shots in his arsenal."
-
May 07, 2022 05:24 PM IST
LSG vs KKR Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants' special gesture
Every Lucknow Super Giants player will be wearing a jersey with name of his mother on the back. The franchise is dedicating it to all the mothers of the world on the occasion of Mother's Day.
-
May 07, 2022 05:21 PM IST
LSG vs KKR Live Score: KL Rahul in best phase of career?
In-form KL Rahul has earned massive praise from pundits and former India players. Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina reckons the batter is in the best phase of his career.
"He is in the best mindset right now, he's batting with a very positive mindset. He is playing some amazing shots which proves that he is in the best phase of his career. He is trying a few new things as well this season," Raina said on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports.
-
May 07, 2022 05:17 PM IST
LSG vs KKR Live Score: Wide-ranging abilities of Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis
Not to forget, Lucknow Super Giants have wide-ranging options ability in Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder, and the overseas pair needs to click in either department. Holder is someone who can bowl at any stage of the game, while Stoinis can chip in with some big sixes.
-
May 07, 2022 05:12 PM IST
LSG vs KKR IPL Scorecard: Lucknow Super Giants' top-order
Quinton de Kock has got starts but he's yet to conjure a big score. The spotlight will also be on Deepak Hooda, who had hit a brisk 52 against Delhi Capitals.
-
May 07, 2022 05:07 PM IST
LSG vs KKR Today Match: Lucknow Super Giants eye top spot in points table
While Rahul has been in phenomenal form, Lucknow will expect runs from their other batters as well. Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya look to play their part at the MCA Stadium.
A win tonight will present Lucknow with a chance to claim the top spot. Gujarat Titans currently occupy the No.1 spot with 16 points, while Lucknow remain two points away.
-
May 07, 2022 05:02 PM IST
LSG vs KKR Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants squad
Quinton de Kock(wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
-
May 07, 2022 05:02 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, LSG vs KKR: Avesh Khan set for return?
This is the first instance of these two teams face each other, and it remains to be seen whether both sides alter their playing eleven. LSG gave Avesh Khan a rest in the next game and the Indian pacer could return if he's fit again.
-
May 07, 2022 04:57 PM IST
LSG vs KKR Score: Leading run-scorers of IPL 2022
1. Jos Buttler (RR) - 588 runs
2. KL Rahul (LSG) - 451 runs
3. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 369 runs
4. David Warner (DC) - 356 runs
5. Hardik Pandya (GT) - 333 runs
-
May 07, 2022 04:56 PM IST
IPL Live Score: Spotlight on LSG captain KL Rahul
Rahul had scored 77 in Lucknow's narrow win against Delhi Capitals, which was their third on the bounce. Lucknow will hope for their skipper to do an encore.
-
May 07, 2022 04:53 PM IST
LSG vs KKR Live Score: All eyes on KL Rahul's batting show
New entrants Lucknow are favourites to achieve a top-4 finish, thanks to a brilliant batting display from their skipper KL Rahul. He's hit 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundreds and as many fifties to be the second-highest run-getter this season.
-
May 07, 2022 04:48 PM IST
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the blockbuster IPL 2022 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. It's indeed been a tournament of surprises so far! The two new franchises occupy the first two spots at the moment, while Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings languish at the bottom. Kolkata are also in the same boat, having notched up just four wins from 10 games and placed eighth in the table.
Kolkata face a stiff challenge from Lucknow, who are on course to secure a play-off berth. Expecting humdinger of a contest... stay tuned for live updates!
'I felt I wasn't treated properly': Chris Gayle breaks silence on IPL 2022 snub
- IPL 2022: The explosive West Indies batter opened up on skipping the ongoing edition of the T20 league.
LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Score: Rahul in focus; Lucknow face resurgent Kolkata
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 Live Score: Tournament debutants Lucknow look playoffs favourites as they take on former champions Kolkata. Follow Live Score and Updates of the LSG vs KKR Match Today at the MCA Stadium, Pune
Powell reacts to Shaw's story on 546 run-innings: ‘If it happened in Jamaica…’
- IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw narrated a story about his 546-run innings in junior cricket, and Rovman Powell had a funny reaction.
'He's street smart, capable of batting at any position': Pathan on Indian player
- IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan spoke highly about the Indian player who has performed impressively in the ongoing season so far.
Ex-Pakistan pacer has his say on Rishabh Pant vs Mohammad Rizwan debate
- With both Pant and Rizwan being wicketkeeper-batters, their comparison among veterans and analysts have been freshly brewing and former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed joined the bandwagon
'He deserves praise': Harbhajan Singh hails PBKS star as 'IPL legend'
- Earlier last month, after his unbeaten 88 against CSK in Mumbai, India's former head coach Ravi Shastri had opined much on the same lines.
PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022: PBKS end innings on 189/5 in 20 overs
- Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 Live Score: Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma led the way as PBKS smashed 67 runs in the last five overs. Follow Live score of PBKS vs RR from the Wankhede Stadium here.
Bumrah overburdened and hence missing his zip
- The pace ace has been economical in all but two matches but is lacking support from a frail MI bowling attack
'When I got to play after Ganguly’s retirement, I got diagnosed with cancer'
- Yuvraj featured in as many as 304 ODI games for India and in 58 T20I matches. But Yuvraj also had a red-ball career, a rather promising one, which fans seldom talk about.
IPL 2022, KKR Predicted XI vs LSG: Will 27-year-old star return to playing XI
- Ahead of Match 53 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders...
Pietersen, Sehwag lash out at Hardik, Tewatia for GT's loss vs MI
- Gujarat Titans fell five runs short in their 178 chase at the Brabourne Stadium against Mumbai Indians and former cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Virender Sehwag lashed out at Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia for the loss
LSG Predicted XI vs KKR, IPL 2022: Toss-up between two Indian pacers
- Ahead of Match 53 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants...
IPL 2022 Live Streaming LSG vs KKR: When and where to watch the match online
- LSG vs KKR Live Streaming, IPL 2022: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders.
IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap after GT vs MI game
- Both teams retain their spot in the points table despite the result of match 51 in IPL 2022
Cricket legends slam Rohit Sharma's tactic after MI's twin wins in IPL 2022
- The absence of their overseas start for whom MI shelled out a whopping INR 8.25 crore at the mega auction was questioned throughout their winless streak of eight games.