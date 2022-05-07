LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Score: KL Rahul in focus as Lucknow eye playoffs berth, face resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs KKR Match Today: New entrans Lucknow Super Giants will look to seal playoffs berth as they take on resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium, Pune. LSG are sitting in second place with 14 points and are in touching distance of a secured top-4 finish. The spotlight will be on their skipper KL Rahul, who has amassed a staggering 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundreds and as many fifties. The 30-year-old Indian came up with a vital knock of 77 in their narrow six-run win against Delhi Capitals in the last game. For Kolkata, the dwindling form of top-order batters remains a concern. Shreyas Iyer has got starts but failed to covert those into a big score. He has scored 324 runs from 10 matches and the captain needs to get going if the team has to chase or post a big total. The two-time IPL winners will be pleased by the recent batting display from Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh. The Indian pair hit match-winning knocks against Rajasthan Royals.

