LSG vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: KL Rahul in charge as Lucknow Super Giants chase 122 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
LSG vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today's IPL Match scorecard.
IPL 2023 LSG vs SRH Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad have posted a target of 122 runs vs Lucknow Super Giants, in Match 10 of IPL 2023, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. SRH reached 121/8 in 20 overs, with Rahul Tripathi smacking 34 off 41 balls, packed with four fours. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya was in good form for LSG's bowling department and took three wickets, Amit Mishra scalped two dismissals. Fifth-placed LSG are currently fifth in the IPL 2023 points table, with two points from two games, including a win and one defeat. The KL Rahul-led side began their campaign with a victory against Delhi Capitals, but then crashed to a 12-run defeat vs Chennai Super Kings in their second fixture. SRH, on the other hand, are bottom of the 10-team standings with a defeat in one match, having lost to Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs in their opener.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 07, 2023 10:03 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: FOUR!
A full delivery by Markram, on the stumps. Krunal slams it to extra cover's right for a four!
Apr 07, 2023 09:53 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: CATCH! OUT! LSG need 77 from 84 balls
A good deliver by Bhuvneshwar, on good length, on off. Hooda can only defend it back to the bowler for a great catch, who dives to the left to get it low!
Hooda c and b Bhuvneshwar 7 (8)
LSG: 45/2 (6), Target: 122
LSG need 77 from 84 balls.
Apr 07, 2023 09:49 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: SIX!
A full delivery by Bhuvneshwar, outside off. Hooda skips down to whack it down the pitch for a six!
LSG: 39/1 (5.1), Target: 122
Apr 07, 2023 09:44 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: OUT! BREAKTHROUGH!
A good delivery by Farooqi and Mayers pulls it but it goes to deep square leg for a catch!
Mayers c Agarwal b Farooqi 13 (14)
Apr 07, 2023 09:39 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: No run, LSG 29/0 (3), Target 122
A length delivery by Farooqi, and Mayers fails to connect. It goes past the off stump.
LSG: 29/0 (3), Target: 122
LSG need 93 from 102 balls.
Apr 07, 2023 09:35 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: FOUR!
A full delivery by Sundar, outside off. Mayers clatters it wide of the extra cover fielder for a four!
Apr 07, 2023 09:30 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: DRIVEN WIDE OF MID-OFF!
A full delivery by Sundar, wide outside off. Rahul drives it between extra cover and mid-off for a four!
Apr 07, 2023 09:27 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: FOUR!
A full delivery by Bhuvneshwar, outside off. Rahul drives it between short cover and cover point for a four!
Apr 07, 2023 09:26 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: The action resumes!
Mayers and Rahul to open LSG's chase. Bhuvneshwar to bowl for SRH.
Target: 122
Apr 07, 2023 09:08 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: No run, SRH 121/8 (20)
A full delivery by Unadkat, outside off. Samad tries to slam it over extra cover but doesn't connect.
SRH: 121/8 (20), TARGET: 122
Apr 07, 2023 09:05 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: SIX!
A short of a length delivery by Unadkat and Samad clobbers it over long on for a six!
Apr 07, 2023 09:04 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: OUT! IT IS JUST TUMBLING!
A full delivery by Unadkat, wide outside off. Samad glances it to wide long on and Umran comes for the second. Hooda throws it for Unadkat to hit the stumps. RUN OUT!
Umran run out Hooda/Unadkat 0(0)
Apr 07, 2023 09:01 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: OUT!
Mishra tosses it up, and Rashid goes out but hits it to Hooda at long off for a catch!
Rashid c Hooda b Mishra 4 (3)
SRH: 108/7 (19)
Apr 07, 2023 08:59 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: OUT! ANOTHER ONE!
Mishra tosses it up and Sundar tries to go big, but can only guide it to long-on for a catch!
Sundar c Hooda b Mishra 16 (28)
Apr 07, 2023 08:57 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Two runs, SRH 102/5 (18)
A good length delivery by Thakur, and Samad inside edges it to fine leg for a double.
SRH: 102/5 (18)
Apr 07, 2023 08:54 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: OUT!!!!
A short of a length delivery by Thakur, outside off. Tripathi tries to ramp, but ends up guiding it to the left of Mishra in the circle, who dives to catch it!
Tripathi c Mishra b Thakur 35 (41)
Apr 07, 2023 08:43 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: FOUR!
A full delivery by Mishra, on the stumps. Tripathi goes forward to slam it over the bowler for a four!
Apr 07, 2023 08:31 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: One run, SRH 69/4 (12)
A length delivery by Thakur, outside off. Sundar guides it to mid-off for a single.
SRH: 69/4 (12)
Apr 07, 2023 08:24 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: FOUR! SRH 63/4 (10)
A poor delivery by Hooda and Tripathi smacks it past point for a four!
SRH: 63/4 (10)
Apr 07, 2023 08:15 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: OUT! STUMPED!
A short delivery by Bishnoi, outside off. Brook tries to tap it, but is beaten on the outside edge and the wicketkeeper does the stumping!
Brook st Pooran b Bishnoi 3 (4)
Apr 07, 2023 08:11 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: WHAT A DELIVERY BY KRUNAL! HATTRICK CHANCE!
THE BIG WICKET!
A full length delivery by Krunal, in around off. Markram tries to drive, but the ball spins away to beat the bat and hits the off stump! OUT!
Markram b Krunal 0 (1)
Apr 07, 2023 08:06 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: One run, SRH 48/1 (7)
Short of a length delivery by Bishnoi, on the stumps. Anmolpreet taps it to long-on for a single.
SRH: 48/1 (7)
Apr 07, 2023 07:58 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: GIVEN LBW AND REVIEWED!
A short delivery by Thakur, outside off. Anmolpreet tries to pull but the ball goes underneath and hits him on the back thigh. Looks like it was hitting the top of middle and umpire gives lbw. Anmolpreet reviews it and it was going over middle, SAFE!
Apr 07, 2023 07:55 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: FOUR!
A short delivery by Thakur, outside off. Tripathi scoops it over short fine leg for a four!
Apr 07, 2023 07:45 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: OUT!!! LSG GET THEIR EARLY BREAKTHROUGH!
A good length delivery by Krunal, outside off. Mayank tries to drive, but ends up lofting it for a catch at extra cover!
Mayank c Stoinis b Krunal 8 (7)
Apr 07, 2023 07:41 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: SIX! SRH 15/0 (2)
A short delivery by Unadkat, in line of the stumps. Anmolpreet pulls it over fine leg, and gets a top edge for a six.
SRH: 15/0 (2)
Apr 07, 2023 07:37 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Two runs
A length delivery by Unadkat, on the stumps. Anmolpreet guides it over square leg for a double. The fielder in the deep chases to his left to stop it.
Apr 07, 2023 07:35 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: A single to begin with
A length delivery by Mayers, from outside off. Anmolpreet clips it behind square leg for a single to begin with.
Apr 07, 2023 07:32 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: The action begins!
Anmolpreet and Mayank to open for SRH. Mayers will bowl the first over for LSG.
Apr 07, 2023 07:12 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Playing XIs
LSG: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi
SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid
Apr 07, 2023 07:08 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: What did the captains say?
After winning the toss, SRH captain Markram said, "We will look to bat first. The wicket looks dry. Ideally we will get to our first win. The guys are looking excited. There are two changes. One of them is me."
Meanwhile, LSG skipper Rahul stated, "Too early to say anything. We ended up batting well in the last game. We will look to adjust and play well tonight. We can come in with a set plan as we are playing for the first time here. Hooda will miss out. Avesh is taking a break as he got himself injured. We will look to be aggressive and get the wickets."
Apr 07, 2023 07:01 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: SRH win toss, opt to bat
SRH captain Markram wins toss, opts to bat vs LSG.
Apr 07, 2023 06:41 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Klaasen to replace Phillips?
Klaasen has been in good form lately and is also a regular wicketkeeper. He could replace Phillips in the SRH playing XI today!
Apr 07, 2023 06:34 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Toss coming up!
Toss is coming up and is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST! STAY TUNED FOLKS!
Apr 07, 2023 06:18 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Krunal vs Tripathi
Krunal has been key for LSG since last season and has put in good displays. Against Tripathi, he has dismissed him thrice in 22 balls, conceding 26 runs.
Apr 07, 2023 05:40 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Yesterday's match
Yesterday, KKR defeated RCB by 81 runs in Kolkata in stunning fashion! Chasing a target of 205 runs, RCB were bowled out for 123 in 17.4 overs, with Chakravarthy taking four wickets for KKR, Suyash bagged three and Narine took two. Initially, KKR posted 204/7 in 20 overs, with some fine batting from Shardul (68), Gurbaz (57) and Rinku (46).
Apr 07, 2023 05:31 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: De Kock vs Bhuvneshwar
De Kock has faced 52 balls from Bhuvneshwar in the IPL and has never been dismissed. He has also scored at less than run-a-ball. So it will be an interesting battle to watch!
Apr 07, 2023 05:13 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Pooran vs Rashid
Pooran boasts a strong strike rate vs both pace and spin but has not been good vs Rashid. Rashid has dismissed him twice in 36 balls and conceded 31 runs. So all eyes will be on this battle!
Apr 07, 2023 05:01 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Focus on Mark Wood
Since the start of 2022, England pacer Wood has taken a wicket in every eighth ball. In IPL 2023, he leads the Purple Cap race in his debut campaign with eight wickets in two games. He will be Rahul's key man while bowling today!
Apr 07, 2023 04:48 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Purple Cap race
LSG's Wood is on top of the Purple Cap race with eight wickets, followed by Chakravarthy (5). Rashid is third with five wickets, followed by Bishnoi (5), Ellis (5).
Apr 07, 2023 04:43 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Orange Cap race
CSK's Gaikward currently leads the race with 149 runs. Mayers is in second position with 126 runs, followed by Dhawan (126), Kohli (103) and Samson (97).
Apr 07, 2023 04:36 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Key stat
Since IPL 2022, LSG have won eight out of nine matches when batting first. But while chasing, they have won only twice in eight matches.
Apr 07, 2023 04:28 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Deepak Hooda after LSG's defeat vs CSK
LSG defeated DC in their IPL 2023 opener, but then crashed to a defeat vs CSK. After the defeat, LSG all-rounder Hooda said, "Even though we lost the last game against CSK, there was a lot to learn from it. Despite the loss, we scored close to 200 runs, so it hasn't affected the team (negatively)."
Apr 07, 2023 04:11 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Squad update for LSG
De Kock has returned and that would mean that either Stoinis and Mayers will be benched.
Apr 07, 2023 04:04 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Big news for SRH
Markram, Klaasen and Jansen will be available for this match, after missing the opener due to international duty.
Apr 07, 2023 03:54 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Points table
GT are currently on top of the table with four points from two matches. Meanwhile, PBKS are second with the same number of points but a lower net run rate. KKR are in third position with two points from two games, followed by RR in fourth with two points from two matches.
LSG are fifth, CSK are sixth, followed by RCB in seventh. These three teams have the same amount of points, with net run rate being the only difference. Meanwhile, DC are eighth, followed by MI in ninth and SRH bottom of the table.
Apr 07, 2023 03:44 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Head-to-head
LSG lead the head-to-head record vs SRH by 1-0. In IPL 2022, LSG sealed a 10-run win vs SRH.
Apr 07, 2023 03:36 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Squads
LSG: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Harry Brook, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy
Apr 07, 2023 03:30 PM IST
LSG vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between LSG and SRH, straight from Lucknow. Stay tuned folks!