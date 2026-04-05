LSG’s ‘secret’ questioned as inconsistency mounts, Rishabh Pant risks being left confused: 'He should open'

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has raised concerns over how Rishabh Pant is being handled at Lucknow Super Giants, suggesting there may be more going on behind the scenes regarding his role. According to Ashwin, the lack of clarity could end up confusing the captain himself, and he believes the franchise would be better off assigning Pant a fixed role for the entire season. Lucknow Super Giants' captain Indian cricket player Rishabh Pant looks on during the 2026 IPL match against Delhi Capitals (AFP)

The debate around Pant’s role began in Lucknow’s opening game of IPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals, when the skipper made a surprise move to open the innings. The gamble, however, did not pay off. Pant managed just seven runs before being dismissed in a bizarre run-out, triggering a collapse in the batting unit.

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Despite facing criticism for the move, Pant later hinted that he could continue in the same role. However, Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel, felt there was a lack of conviction in that statement, which only added to the uncertainty surrounding the decision.

“All of these statements will not confuse anyone but himself. The reason why Rishabh gave such a statement is because there is some secret. It means that the team management is discussing this with him. There is no doubt in my mind,” Ashwin said.

“If I were there, Rishabh would open for the entire season. But what is happening now, there should be no inconsistency in what you are saying. I know he made a hundred at No. 3, but opening suits him, so you should have some patience,” he added.

Pant has opened in T20 cricket 23 times, scoring at a strike rate of 159, with one century and five fifties. However, his recent move did not appear to be entirely data-driven.

The wicketkeeper-batter explained that the decision was tactical, aimed at creating a left-right combination at the top and denying the opposition the option of using a left-arm spinner early in the innings.

Whether Lucknow remain committed to the move will become clearer in their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.