Lucknow Super Giants can ply India with some wonderful fast bowlers, believes former India bowling coach

Lucknow Super Giants may be struggling on the 2026 Indian Premier League points table, but despite that, they can ply India with some wonderful fast bowlers in the near future.

Prince Yadav bowled King Kohli with the ball of the league.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav, who has already played three T20Is, are the names that the Indian cricket team can look to in the coming months. All three are really quick. Prince is more of a swing bowler, while the latter two predominantly hit the deck and get plenty of bounce.

Also Read: Why Kohli looked at pitch after getting bowled by Prince; Manjrekar gives Tendulkar example to demystify his ‘reaction’

Being a left-armer, Mohsin brings in variety, something Indian cricket has been looking for some time now. Arshdeep Singh is there, and he is doing well, but it’s good to have another as a backup who can put pressure on the Punjab Kings fast bowler to do even better.

All three can play for India!

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, presently with LSG, the trio are getting better and better by the day, and they have the wherewithal to represent the national team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, presently with LSG, the trio are getting better and better by the day, and they have the wherewithal to represent the national team. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "See, one reason I joined Lucknow Super Giants is due to the fact that they were really exciting bowlers. If you look at Prince, Mohsin [Khan], [Mohammed] Shami is doing well, and even now Mayank Yadav bowled pretty well last game. Okay, he is a little short of match practice, I would say, but he is getting there. And also, we have a few other exciting prospects on hand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "See, one reason I joined Lucknow Super Giants is due to the fact that they were really exciting bowlers. If you look at Prince, Mohsin [Khan], [Mohammed] Shami is doing well, and even now Mayank Yadav bowled pretty well last game. Okay, he is a little short of match practice, I would say, but he is getting there. And also, we have a few other exciting prospects on hand. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "So, overall, if you look at it, if you ask me a question, can they play for India? Yes, they have it in them to play [for India]. It's [about how well they [India's team management] bring together the talent and getting the best out of it is a challenge for them," Arun said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So, overall, if you look at it, if you ask me a question, can they play for India? Yes, they have it in them to play [for India]. It's [about how well they [India's team management] bring together the talent and getting the best out of it is a challenge for them," Arun said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

LSG returned to winning ways against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, and Prince was the pick of the bowlers for them. His clean-bowling Virat Kohli for a duck was particularly special. The ball cut back in after hitting the pitch on the straight seam and went on to uproot the Indian legend’s off-stump.

"Even we had a chat with Kohli, and Kohli said: 'How did he bowl that ball?' Because it's not very common. Mostly, outswing bowlers, after pitching, the ball swings in the air. After pitching, the ball tends to come in because of the position of the seam and how it lands.

"I don't think any bowler can bowl it at will, but if you are consistently working on your swing, it can be possible. And it was a dream ball," Arun said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON