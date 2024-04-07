Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bat
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 21 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 07 Apr 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Lucknow Super Giants squad -
Ayush Badoni, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshin Kulkarni, Ashton Turner, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, Amit Mishra, Arshad Khan, M. Siddharth, Matt Henry, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur
Gujarat Titans squad -
Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, BR Sharath, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra, Umesh Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Gujarat (Playing XI) - BR Sharath (WK), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Lucknow (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C/WK), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Arshad Khan.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match Details
Match 21 of Indian Premier League, 2024 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans to be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.