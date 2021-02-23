IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Lucknow to host India-South Africa women’s ODIs and T20Is in March
Lucknow's Ekana stadium(HT)
Lucknow's Ekana stadium(HT)
cricket

Lucknow to host India-South Africa women’s ODIs and T20Is in March

Series comprising five one-dayers and three T20s will be India’s first since T20 World Cup last March
READ FULL STORY
By Sharad Deep
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:45 PM IST

The last time Lucknow hosted an international women’s cricket match was in December 2005 when India played England in a One-day International (ODI).

Over 15 years later, the women’s series between India and South Africa, starting on March 7 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here, is expected to bring smiles back on the faces of fans as they would get to see five ODIs and three Twenty20Is in 18 days.

As per the announcement of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) on Tuesday, the remaining ODIs will be on March 9, 12, 14 and 17. The Twenty20Is are scheduled on March 20, 21 and 24. The first two T20Is would be under lights.

ALSO READ | Kohli's response to question on breaking Dhoni's captaincy record is a winner

The series will also mark the return of India to competitive cricket after almost 12 months as they last played the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final at Melbourne on March 8, 2020. Their only outing since was during the exhibition Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah last November.

Since the series will have to be played in a bio-bubble, the teams have been asked to assemble on February 25 and will be quarantined for six days before playing the only warm-up game on March 4.

This will be the second successive series with all eight matches on one ground. Previously, Afghanistan had hosted West Indies in a full series here, which included three ODIs, three T20Is and a one-off Test in December 2019.

“Our stadium is blessed to have nine pitches, including five of red clay, so there would be no problem in holding the entire series at this venue. Success of the Afghanistan-West Indies full series is a true example of this,” Ekana Sportz City managing director Uday Sinha said on Tuesday.

“It’s a big opportunity for us to let the world know how this stadium is suitable for big matches, including those of the Indian Premier League and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in India.”

In January 2002, Lucknow had a tryst with sporting history as England openers Caroline Atkins (Sussex) and Arran Thompson (Lancashire) set a world record partnership of 200 runs in a women’s Test. The previous record of 178 was set by Australia openers Belinda Haggett and Belinda Clark, also against India, in Sydney in 1990. While opening for just the seventh time together, and in only their third Test match, 21-year-old Atkins was run out for 90, and 19-year old Thompson made 85 before being bowled. The partnership lasted 450 minutes and 123.2 overs.

ALSO READ | India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Pink ball might force Kohli to make two changes

It was also the Test where current India ODI captain Mithali Raj debuted, beginning with a duck. UP’s Hemlata Kala was the star performer in the drawn match with a sparkling century in the first innings at KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium.

SERIES ITINERARY

Feb 25: Teams’ arrival; Feb 27: First Covid test; March 1: Second Covid test; March 3: Training session; March 4: One-day warm-up game; March 5: Training session/third Covid test; March 6: Training session; March 7: First ODI; March 9: Second ODI; March 12: Third ODI; March 14: Fourth ODI; March 17: Fifth ODI; March 20: First T20I; March 21: Second T20I; March 24: Third T20I (day game); March 25: Teams depart.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh cricket association
Close
File photo of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli(Getty Images)
File photo of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli(Getty Images)
cricket

Kohli's response to question on breaking Dhoni's captaincy record is a winner

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • India vs England: He is currently at par with MS Dhoni with 21 Test wins on home soil. Motera could be the place where he gets ahead of his predecessor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
cricket

Joe Root reveals how England planning to ‘get Rishabh Pant out’ in 3rd Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Root said that Pant is ‘extremely talented’ and his team will look for every possible way to either ‘keep him off the strike’ or ‘get him out’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (L), captain Virat Kohli (R)(Twitter)
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (L), captain Virat Kohli (R)(Twitter)
cricket

How Kohli informed Ishant about his first-ever selection into Team India

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli shared an interesting anecdote about the time when Ishant Sharma was first selected in the Indian team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli at the nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
Virat Kohli at the nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Kohli & co. gear up for the unknown at Motera with pink-ball in focus

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:01 PM IST
India vs England: But as the two teams get ready for the pink-ball Test at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, the advantage of home conditions for the Virat Kohli-led side appears to be limited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow's Ekana stadium(HT)
Lucknow's Ekana stadium(HT)
cricket

Lucknow to host India-South Africa women’s ODIs and T20Is in March

By Sharad Deep
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Series comprising five one-dayers and three T20s will be India’s first since T20 World Cup last March
READ FULL STORY
Close
Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle plays a shot during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)(AP)
Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle plays a shot during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)(AP)
cricket

PSL: Gayle, Rashid return home for national duty after playing two matches each

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Gayle, Rashid return home for national duty after playing two matches each in PSL
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former India cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi(HT Photo)
Former India cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi(HT Photo)
cricket

Former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi 'doing fine' after bypass surgery

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:22 PM IST
The former left-arm spinner is believed to have undergone bypass after doctors suggested surgery as Bedi was suffering from heart issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and umpire Nitin Menon (R)(Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and umpire Nitin Menon (R)(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: To keep or not to keep Umpires' Call in DRS

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The committee led by Mike Gatting that includes a host of former captains, coaches and match referees, had differing views on the subject and their recommendations to ICC will therefore be varied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GCA Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad(Twitter)
GCA Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad(Twitter)
cricket

Floodlights at Motera Stadium programmed to help sighting in twilight period

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:28 PM IST
A GCA official revealed that the groundstaff and state association officials have worked on the floodlights for seven-eight months to ensure that sighting the pink ball doesn't become an issue during the twilight phase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhan batsman Jay Bista(Twitter)
Uttarakhan batsman Jay Bista(Twitter)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jay Bista stars in Uttarakhand's second win in Plate group

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Sent in to bat, Manipur lost the openers Narisingh Yadav (2) and Al Bashid Muhammed (4) by the sixth over and the rest of the batsmen struggled against a disciplined bowling attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
Mohammed Siraj at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming: When & where to watch Live on TV & Online

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:40 PM IST
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd Test Match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shreyas Iyer: File photo(Shreyas Iyer / Twitter)
Shreyas Iyer: File photo(Shreyas Iyer / Twitter)
cricket

Iyer’s ton helps Mumbai beat Maharashtra by 6 wickets

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:02 PM IST
This was Mumbai’s second successive win after they had beaten Delhi in the tournament opener.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himachal Pradesh captain Rishi Dhawan hands over cap to Vaibhav Arora (left) on his List-A debut against Maharashtra in Jaipur.(HT Photo)
Himachal Pradesh captain Rishi Dhawan hands over cap to Vaibhav Arora (left) on his List-A debut against Maharashtra in Jaipur.(HT Photo)
ipl

IPL 2021: From milk deliveries to IPL pacer, Vaibhav Arora's journey

By Shalini Gupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:39 PM IST
A fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Vaibhav bowls regularly at 135 km per hour and is looking forward to sharing the KKR dressing room with the likes of Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Motera Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad(Twitter)
Motera Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad(Twitter)
cricket

Ind vs Eng: Rijiju and Jay Shah visit Hall of Fame zone at Motera Stadium

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The glimpse of every Indian cricketing legend is set to capture the hearts of cricket fans as soon as they enter the stadium in the 'Hall of Fame' zone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP