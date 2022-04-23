Lucknow to host Women's T20 Challenge from May 24-28, confirms BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, confirmed in Saturday that the 2022 edition of the Women's T20 Challenge will be held in Lucknow between May 24 and 28. The tournament will continue to be a three-team affair and the decision was taken after an apex council meeting of the board on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Women's Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium," BCCI president Ganguly told mediapersons.

Women's T20 Challenge has been an annual tournament which began in 2018, but was not held in 2021 owing to Covid-19 restrictions. IPL Supernovas have won the title twice, while IPL Trailblazers are the defending champions. The other side, IPL Velocity, was the runner-up in 2019.

Many Indian players including Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana and foreign cricketers have voiced their opinion on the need for a Women's IPL. Ganguly had revealed that BCCI are planning a full-fledged women's league in 2023.

"We are at the level of formulation to have a full-fledged WIPL. It is certainly going to happen. I strongly believe that next year i.e. 2023 will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women's IPL which will be as big and grand a success as the men's IPL," Ganguly was quoted as saying by news agency PTI in February.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the meeting, it was also decided that the first play-off and eliminator in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 followed by second play-off and final at Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29 respectively will be held to full capacity.

"As far as the men's IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," Ganguly added.