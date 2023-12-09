close_game
Lungi Ngidi to miss India T20I series, Hendricks to replace him

Lungi Ngidi to miss India T20I series, Hendricks to replace him

PTI |
Dec 09, 2023 12:19 AM IST

The 27-year-old has been released from the squad and will return to his provincial team where he will undergo his rehabilitation

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi was on Friday ruled out of the three-match T20I series against India with a left lateral ankle sprain.

Lungi Ngidi bowls during a practice session at the Eden Garden Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on November 14, 2023, ahead of their 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) semifinal match against Australia
Lungi Ngidi bowls during a practice session at the Eden Garden Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on November 14, 2023, ahead of their 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) semifinal match against Australia(AFP)

The 27-year-old has been released from the squad and will return to his provincial team where he will undergo his rehabilitation with the Momentum Multiply Titans under the supervision of the Proteas medical team, a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement said.

He will be "further assessed by the medical team" as his participation in the four-day clash from December 14-17 appears doubtful.

Ngidi was expected to lead South Africa's pace attack alongside left-arm pacer Marco Jansen. His pullout has forced CSA to draft in Western Province pacer Beuran Hendricks as his replacement.

Hendricks, the 33-year-old left-arm pacer, last played for South Africa in the shortest format back in 2021. He has taken 25 wickets from 19 T20Is.

