Lungi Ngidi's immediate transfer to hospital ensured by Delhi Police: Green corridor created even during peak traffic

Delhi Police created a green corridor to rush Delhi Capitals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi to the hospital after he suffered a serious head injury during the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, as reported by ANI.

Lungi Ngidi being taken by an ambulance after facing an injury during the IPL 2026 match between DC and PBKS.(PTI)

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The ambulance carrying Ngidi reached BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Rajendra Nagar in around 11 minutes, with Delhi Traffic Police clearing the route during evening traffic. The intervention came after Ngidi was stretchered off the field and taken away in an ambulance following a frightening fall while attempting a catch.

Delhi Police clears route after Ngidi injury scare

The incident occurred during Punjab Kings’ chase of 265, in a match that had already turned into one of the most dramatic contests of the season. Delhi Capitals had posted 264/2 after a massive batting performance, but Punjab Kings pulled off a sensational chase, reaching 265/4 in 18.5 overs to win by six wickets.

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{{^usCountry}} Ngidi’s injury briefly pushed the record chase into the background. The South African pacer was fielding when he moved backwards to attempt a catch and fell heavily, hitting the back of his head on the turf. Players immediately signalled for medical attention as the mood inside the stadium shifted from the noise of a high-scoring chase to visible concern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ngidi’s injury briefly pushed the record chase into the background. The South African pacer was fielding when he moved backwards to attempt a catch and fell heavily, hitting the back of his head on the turf. Players immediately signalled for medical attention as the mood inside the stadium shifted from the noise of a high-scoring chase to visible concern. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The medical team attended to him on the ground before he was placed on a stretcher and moved into an ambulance. ANI’s update then added the key off-field detail: Delhi Traffic Police coordinated a green corridor so the ambulance could move quickly from the stadium to the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The medical team attended to him on the ground before he was placed on a stretcher and moved into an ambulance. ANI’s update then added the key off-field detail: Delhi Traffic Police coordinated a green corridor so the ambulance could move quickly from the stadium to the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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The speed of the transfer became the central point of the response. In a city where match-day traffic around the Arun Jaitley Stadium can be heavy, especially near Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate and central Delhi corridors, an 11-minute movement to BLK-Max reflected urgent coordination between stadium medical teams and traffic authorities.

The match context made the scene even more intense. Punjab Kings were in the middle of a historic pursuit after Delhi had built what looked like a match-winning total. Prabhsimran Singh’s 76 off 26 balls and Shreyas Iyer’s 71 helped Punjab complete one of the most stunning chases in IPL history, but Ngidi’s injury became the night’s most worrying passage.

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The green corridor ensured Ngidi reached the hospital without delay. On a night remembered for Punjab’s extraordinary chase, the swift ambulance transfer became the other major image from Delhi.

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