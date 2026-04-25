Lungi Ngidi injury update: IPL confirms South African bowler stable after serious head injury vs PBKS

Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi is stable and expected to be discharged shortly after suffering a head injury during Saturday’s IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings, the Indian Premier League confirmed in an official update after a frightening on-field incident in New Delhi. Lungi Ngidi is taken in an ambulance after he was injured during the IPL match between DC and PBKS. (AP)

Ngidi was injured during Punjab Kings’ record-breaking chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where DC failed to defend 264/2 and suffered a six-wicket defeat with seven balls remaining. The match ended as Punjab completed the highest successful chase in T20 cricket history, turning KL Rahul’s unbeaten 152 into a losing effort.

The injury occurred while Ngidi was fielding during Punjab’s chase. The South African fast bowler attempted a catch while moving backwards, lost balance and fell heavily, with the back of his head hitting the ground. Play stopped immediately as players signalled for medical help, and the stadium atmosphere changed sharply from a run-chase frenzy to visible concern.

Medical staff attended to Ngidi on the field before he was taken off in an ambulance. The IPL said Ngidi complained of headache and neck pain after the fall and was shifted to the hospital for further assessment. The official update later confirmed that he was stable and due to be discharged shortly, bringing relief after an alarming passage of play.

Ngidi stable after scary fall during historic PBKS chase The incident came in a match already loaded with drama. Delhi had posted a massive total after Rahul produced one of the most dominant IPL innings by an Indian batter, finishing unbeaten on 152. Nitish Rana also made 91 as DC built what appeared to be a match-winning score.

Punjab, however, turned the game on its head with a stunning chase. Their batting unit kept the required rate under pressure and finished the job with six wickets in hand, leaving Delhi with a brutal result despite putting 264 on the board.

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Lungi Ngidi’s injury added a worrying human layer to a match that will otherwise be remembered for its batting carnage and record chase. For Delhi, the defeat was damaging enough on the field, but the immediate priority after the match was the condition of their fast bowler.

The IPL’s confirmation that Ngidi is stable ensured the night did not end with deeper concern. After a heavy fall, headache and neck pain, the decision to move him to the hospital was precautionary and protocol-driven. The most important update, beyond the result and the records, was simple: Ngidi is stable and expected to return from the hospital soon.