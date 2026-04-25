Lungi Ngidi's injury puts IPL rivalry on the backseat; Franchises waste no time in wishing speedy recover of the bowler

IPL rivalries briefly gave way to concern on Saturday after Lungi Ngidi suffered a worrying fall, prompting franchises across the league to send public messages wishing the South African pacer a speedy recovery.

Lungi Ngidi being attended to after facing an injury during the IPL 2026 match between DC and PBKS.(PTI)

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The incident triggered an immediate emotional response on social media, with Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru among the teams posting recovery messages for Ngidi within a short span.

IPL teams unite after Ngidi scare

CSK posted, “Sending all our strength to Lungi Ngidi and wishing him a smooth recovery,” while Delhi Capitals shared a graphic of Ngidi with the message, “Praying for your recovery, Lungi.”

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{{^usCountry}} KKR wrote, “Our thoughts are with you, Lungi. Hope you recover quickly,” while LSG added, “The LSG family wishes you a very speedy recovery, Lungi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KKR wrote, “Our thoughts are with you, Lungi. Hope you recover quickly,” while LSG added, “The LSG family wishes you a very speedy recovery, Lungi.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Punjab Kings kept their message short but telling: “Hope Lungi is fine!” Sunrisers Hyderabad also joined in, writing, “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Lungi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab Kings kept their message short but telling: “Hope Lungi is fine!” Sunrisers Hyderabad also joined in, writing, “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Lungi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rajasthan Royals posted one of the more detailed messages, saying they were “praying for Lungi Ngidi’s recovery” and sending him “all the strength and patience through this period.” RCB’s post underlined the severity of the moment, saying, “That fall looked nasty. Lungi, we hope you’re ok mate. Wishing you a speedy recovery.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajasthan Royals posted one of the more detailed messages, saying they were “praying for Lungi Ngidi’s recovery” and sending him “all the strength and patience through this period.” RCB’s post underlined the severity of the moment, saying, “That fall looked nasty. Lungi, we hope you’re ok mate. Wishing you a speedy recovery.” {{/usCountry}}

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The volume and timing of the posts reflected how strongly the incident landed across the IPL ecosystem. Franchise accounts usually remain focused on match updates, memes, ticketing posts and team-specific content during live windows. But Ngidi’s fall cut through the usual competitive noise, with teams from different corners of the league pausing their regular tone to acknowledge the concern.

Lungi Ngidi has been a familiar name in the IPL circuit, having previously represented Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His pace, bounce and ability to hit hard lengths have made him a valuable T20 option, especially in phases where teams look for wicket-taking pressure through the middle or at the death.

Also Read: DC vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Comedy of errors! Nair drops Iyer twice in back-to-back overs as chase nears nervy end

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There was no immediate detailed medical update, and the exact extent of the injury remained unclear. But the reaction from franchises was an indication of how the sacry incident has travelled through the IPL ecosystem.

For a tournament often dominated by auction prices, tactical match-ups, playoff races and rivalry-driven banter, the response to Ngidi’s injury became a reminder of the sport’s human centre. For a brief period, the IPL timeline stopped being divided by team colours. It spoke in one voice: recover soon, Lungi.

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