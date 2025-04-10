Maaya counts positives from BJK Cup experience

Pune: There was a wide smile on the face when Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi was asked about being handed her first India jersey earlier this week. But she’s quick to remind, “first time in the seniors, I’ve played a few times in the juniors.” Maaya Rajeshwaran Revath was a reserve for the India at the Aisa/Oceania Group 1 stage of the Billie Jean King Cup. (MSLTA)

The 15-year-old is in Pune as a reserve for the India team competing in the Aisa/Oceania Group 1 stage of the Billie Jean King Cup. She has been sitting patiently on the sidelines, soaking in the experience of what it’s like to play in the premier women’s tennis team event. Given her age, she is officially a junior, but the lines between the age groups have started to blur. In February, as an unranked player, she rose from the qualifying rounds to reach the semi-final of the WTA 125 Mumbai Open.

“I don’t have any negative takeaways but there were so many positives,” she told HT at the Balewadi Tennis Stadium. “I didn’t realise what was going on around me. After the tournament, when things settled down, I realised that maybe I had done something. I feel that was a huge breakthrough for me. It was a springboard to start my women’s (senior) career.”

The run in Mumbai captured the imagination of Indian tennis fans. But it also caught the attention of a certain Rafael Nadal, in whose academy she trains. “He congratulated me about it,” she said recalling meeting the 22-time Grand Slam champion. “He asked about how training was going, gave me some suggestions and spoke to my coaches about what I have to work on.”

After Mumbai, she spent time at the academy in Mallorca to further develop her tennis growth. “I feel like I’m becoming more professional now, both on and off court,” she said. “At the academy, they told me about the things I needed to work on. I have so many people around me, but they all say to just stay grounded, and they will help me do better.”

Another “grounded” player she has seen recently, a graduate of the academy is Alexandra Eala. The 19-year-old from the Philippines stunned the field by reaching the semi-final at the Miami Masters last month. “That was definitely a very inspiring performance,” said Maaya, who has practiced with Eala. “She is a very humble person and is open to hit and talk with anyone.”

Maaya too has been a keen hitting partner for her teammates in Pune. A day before the tournament, the teenager played points with Shrivalli Bhamadipaty, Sahaja Yamalapalli and Vaidehi Chaudhari. A short while later, she was practising doubles with Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare.

She will not get a debut at the competition this year, but she has been a vital cog in the team’s preparations. It is all a part of the plan in her tennis journey. The one aspect however, which she has not been too keen about is something Nadal had asked her. “He asked me how my schoolwork is going,” Maaya said, with a sheepish grin. “I have been learning Spanish. Honestly, nobody likes something they don’t know.”

What she does know though, and what she has been growing rapidly in, is her tennis.