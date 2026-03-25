Made mistakes but time to find happiness on the ground: Prithvi Shaw

New Delhi: Once an Indian cricket prodigy, Prithvi Shaw found himself out of favour for nearly every team he was part of in the past couple of years. Maharashtra's Prithvi Shaw celebrates his half century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Maharashtra and Mumbai, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Saturday. (PTI)

Back in the Delhi Capitals set-up after missing out last year, the 26-year-old said he is wiser, with renewed focus and intent in his eighth year with the franchise. And while an India comeback is the long-term goal, Shaw knows better now than to be harsh on himself with strict targets.

“If I don’t think of a comeback, that would be a mistake.. that’s why I’m playing. Of course, everyone wants to play for India, that’s why I’m working hard,” Shaw told reporters on the sidelines of an intra-squad practice match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

“The amount of effort I used to put in, I put in three times more today. I feel I’m giving not just 100%, but 200% to make that comeback”

“Earlier, I used to set targets, but when you don’t achieve them, it affects you. I focus on the present,” he said.

The explosive Indian batter made his Test debut in October 2018 and true to his reputation, scored a memorable 134 off 99 balls against West Indies in Rajkot. Soon after, Shaw was suspended for eight months by BCCI for a doping violation after testing positive for Terbutaline, a substance found in over-the-counter cough syrup. The BCCI accepted it was unintentional but it was yet another instance that shifted the conversation away from his cricket.

Fellow players brought up disciplinary issues, lack of focus and fitness issues repeatedly. Shaw had a forgettable domestic season in 2024 in which he was dropped by Mumbai due to issues with his fitness and discipline. In 2025, he was granted a no-objection certificate from Mumbai to change teams. In June he went on to represent Maharashtra.

During his time off in the IPL last year, Shaw grounded himself by taking a much-needed break. “Last year, I didn’t play the IPL. I enjoyed my life, went to a couple of places to refresh my mind, and then came back to the same routine. I practised and worked hard – training, batting, everything I used to do, I started doing it three times more. I think it was a good break for me. I can’t say I took a step back, it was a needed break to make myself mentally strong.”

Lean patches for athletes are not uncommon. Several players reach out to former teammates, seniors and coaches to navigate those phases. Shaw acknowledged that despite the volume of runs he scored, he has made mistakes. Through the phase that involved noise and scrutiny from quarters, he stayed in touch with his coach Prashant Shetty.

“When there were good things written about me, I was very young, so I stopped watching those things. That helped me stay away from the noise. I have belief in myself because I know where I’ve come from and how much hard work I’ve done,” said Shaw.

“I’ve made mistakes in my life and now I feel it’s time to find happiness on the ground. Cricket is my passion and no one can take that away from me, no matter what is written about me.”

From his Harris Shield-playing days as a 14-year-old where he scored a truckload of runs, Shaw finds himself being given another chance by the same franchise that first trusted his talent when he was not even 19. If all goes well, Shaw’s return to the IPL could be the beginning of his redemption arc.