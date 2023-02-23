'Main ball daalta, ghutna todta, injection leta aur vaapis aata': Akhtar slams Shaheen for not bowling in T20 WC Final

Pakistan had faced a disappointing defeat in the final of the T20 World Cup last year. In a dramatic run to the final of the tournament, Pakistan had barely survived elimination in the group stage; however, their luck eventually ran out in the title clash as England cruised to a five-wicket win. During the game, Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Afridi had his knee injury relapsed as he could only bowl 2.1 overs; his absence cost Pakistan significantly, as England won with an over to spare.

While many cricketers – current and former – supported Shaheen Afridi after the match and sent him wishes for a speedy recovery at the time, Pakistan's legendary speedster Shoaib Akhtar wasn't too impressed with Afridi. In an interview with Suno TV earlier this week, Akhtar said that he would've bowled the remaining two overs had he been in Shaheen's place, even if he had to take injections after every delivery.

“Agar main uski jagah hota, wo 12 balls, se main Pakistan ka sabse bada celebrity ban jaata, natonal hero ban jaata. Main ball karta, girta, ghutna tootta, muh se khoon aa raha hota, main khada hota, main injection leta, main sunn karta knee ko, fir aata, fir bowing karta. Log kehte ghhutna toot jaayega, mar jaoge. main kehta mar jaana beheter hai, world cup haath se naa jaaye. (If I was in his place, I would've bowled those 12 deliveries and become Pakistan's biggest celebrity; a national hero. I would come to bowl, I would fall, break my knee, blood would be streaming from my face, but I would've got up again, had an injection, and return to bowl. People would've said, ‘you would break your knee. You will die!’ And I would've said, ‘it’s better to die right now. World Cup is more important),” Akhtar said.

“This was the moment where you could've become a superstar. If I was there, I would've broken my knee. I will get it fixed later! But that moment would never come back,” said the former pacer further.

Afridi had made a return to Pakistan team in the T20 World Cup after missing the Asia Cup preceding the tournament due to knee injury. It was speculated that Afridi's return was hurried for the World Cup, as the bowler further missed Pakistan's entire home season before making a return in the Pakistan Super League for Lahore Qalandars earlier this month.

