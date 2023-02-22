Home / Cricket / 'I don't need to say anything to him. Do you think he's a child?': Pakistan legend tears into Mohammad Amir

'I don't need to say anything to him. Do you think he's a child?': Pakistan legend tears into Mohammad Amir

Published on Feb 22, 2023 05:33 PM IST

The former Pakistan captain hit back at Mohammad Amir after the bowler stirred a controversy with his behaviour in the Pakistan Super League.

Mohammad Amir(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk

Since the start of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League, the side's former cricketer Mohammad Amir has had a fair share of controversies. Amir stirred a debate on social media when he compared bowling to Pakistan captain Babar Azam with facing a tailender, and furthermore, made headlines for his overtly aggressive behaviour on the field during Karachi Kings' opening match of the season against the Babar-led Peshawar Zalmi.

On one occasion during the match, Mohammad Amir, frustrated with his outing in the game, proceeded to throw the delivery towards Babar after the Pakistan skipper flicked one of his deliveries for a four. Amir's behaviour was criticised by fans and former cricketers alike, and Pakistan's legendary former batter Younis Khan – who had shared the dressing room with Amir during the former's playing days – has now expressed his thoughts on the bowler's aggression.

During a chat on Pakistan's news channel ARY News, Younis Khan was asked if he wanted to give any advice to Mohammad Amir. However, the former batter insisted that Amir is not young anymore, and has to take responsibility for his actions.

“No, I don't think I need to say anything to Mohammad Amir. He's not a youngster anymore. We can't teach him things. Does he not know what he's doing? Do you think he's a child? He's a very senior player now,” Younis said.

Amir has taken four wickets in as many matches in the Pakistan Super League so far; in Kings' last match against Lahore Qalandars, Amir bowled two overs but took a wicket, conceding 12 runs as the side registered an emphatic 67-run win. However, the bowler faced a groin injury ahead of the side's upcoming clash against Multan Sultans and is unlikely to take part in the game.

Karachi Kings are fourth in the PSL table with one win in four matches so far.

