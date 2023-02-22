Home / Cricket / 'I was offered captaincy in 2002. But then...': Shoaib Akhtar reveals why he refused chance to lead Pakistan

'I was offered captaincy in 2002. But then...': Shoaib Akhtar reveals why he refused chance to lead Pakistan

cricket
Published on Feb 22, 2023 10:52 AM IST

Pakistan's star former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he had been offered an opportunity to lead the Pakistan national team in 2002.

File image of Shoaib Akhtar.(Getty Images)
File image of Shoaib Akhtar.(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan's former pacer Shoaib Akhtar is widely regarded as one of the most fearsome bowlers in the history of the game. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’, as he was fondly known during his playing days, holds the record for the fastest recorded delivery in the history of the game (161kph against New Zealand, 2002). Earlier this week, however, Akhtar revealed that he could have added another feather to his cap in the same year for Pakistan, but refused to take the opportunity.

During Akhtar's playing days, Pakistan saw a series of changes in captaincy; Akhtar had made his Test debut under Wasim Akram in November 1997; four months later, he played his first ODI under Rashid Latif, despite Akram being a part of the XI. Over the years, Akhtar played under a series of different captains for the national team across formats. Now, the former fast bowler has revealed that he was also offered a chance to lead the Pakistan national team in 2002, but he refused to take over the role.

Also read: ‘I haven't spoken to him yet...': Steve Smith's dressing room outburst in India vs Australia 2nd Test comes to light

“I wasn't fit enough,” Akhtar told Suno News HD. “I could play three matches out of five. I was offered captaincy in 2002, but then I would've played only 1.5-2 years (if I played all matches),” said Akhtar.

“I supported my teammates, but the board was very unstable. There was mismanagement all over the board. Pakistan itself had faced mismanagement at that time.”

The pace bowling legend further lashed out at the domino effect in Pakistan, criticising the country of embracing ‘mediocrity’.

“When your culture endures mediocrity, every person in power is mediocre. The mediocrity continues to increase. You see what the state is today. Is there anything we can manage right now? Nothing. Everyone runs away from responsibility,” said Akhtar.

Akhtar played for Pakistan in 46 Tests and 163 ODIs in a career largely plagued by injuries; however, even in his scattered appearances for the side in a 14-year-long career, Akhtar enjoyed a healthy rivalry against some of the leading batters in the world at the time, including India's Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, West Indies star Brian Lara, and Australia's former captain Ricky Ponting among others.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
shoaib akhtar pakistan cricket team
shoaib akhtar pakistan cricket team
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out