'Main cricket wala Himanshu Sangwan nahi hu': Kohli fans bombard wrong identity, Pradeep Sangwan with hate messages

Virat Kohli’s much-anticipated return to domestic cricket after 12 years didn't go as planned, as he managed just six runs for Delhi against Railways in the first innings in Ranji Trophy. The Arun Jaitley Stadium had witnessed an extraordinary turnout, with thousands queuing up from the early hours to watch the Indian batting great in action. But their excitement was short-lived as Kohli was clean-bowled by pacer Himanshu Sangwan, leaving the packed stands in stunned silence. New Delhi: Delhi's Virat Kohli on the second day of a Ranji trophy cricket match between Delhi and Railways, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi(PTI)

The dismissal not only deflated the crowd but also saw a mass exodus from the stadium, with many fans heading for the exits even before Kohli had reached the pavilion.

However, the reaction on social media following Kohli’s dismissal took an ugly turn, as angry fans flooded Instagram with abuses directed at Himanshu Sangwan. The backlash, though, was misdirected.

With the Railways pacer having kept his Instagram account private ahead of the match, frustrated fans ended up targeting an unrelated individual with the same name. The unsuspecting person, who had no connection to cricket, found himself at the receiving end of relentless trolling.

Amid the chaos, he was eventually forced to post a clarification on his Instagram story, making it clear that he was not the bowler who dismissed Kohli.

Additionally, Delhi pacer Pradeep Sangwan was also at the receiving end of abuses and trolls, possibly due to both, Himanshu and Pradeep sharing the same surname.

Ironically, Pradeep represents Delhi in state cricket, and last played a first-class match for the side in 2022.

Another chance for Kohli?

Kohli, who had been asked alongside other Indian stars to feature in domestic cricket following India’s 3-1 Test series defeat in Australia, had walked out to bat amid deafening chants of his name. The atmosphere crackled with anticipation as he took guard, and Kohli shortly smashed a glorious straight drive off Sangwan briefly before his dismissal.

But that moment of euphoria was fleeting. Off the very next delivery, his off-stump was sent flying, a sight that left spectators in disbelief.

Despite the disappointment, Kohli’s participation in the Ranji Trophy has already sparked a renewed interest in domestic cricket, something the BCCI had hoped for when instructing senior players to return to the format.

While Kohli's first outing did not go as planned, the batter is expected to have another shot in the second innings, where he would aim to make a mark.