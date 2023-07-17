Home / Cricket / MLC 2023, TSK vs WAF Match 5 Live Score: Washington Freedom win toss, opt to bat vs Du Plessis-led Texas Super Kings
Live

MLC 2023, TSK vs WAF Match 5 Live Score: Washington Freedom win toss, opt to bat vs Du Plessis-led Texas Super Kings

Jul 17, 2023 01:57 AM IST
OPEN APP

Major League Cricket 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Match 5 Live Score: Follow live score and latest updates of TSK vs WAF scorecard, in Dallas.

Major League Cricket 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Match 5, Live Score: Texas Super Kings (TSK) face Washington Freedom (WAF) in Match 5 of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Monday. TSK are currently second in the league standings with two points from one match. Led by Faf du Plessis, Texas defeated LA Knight Riders in the season opener, winning by 69 runs. David Miller was adjudged as the Player of the Match for a brilliant knock of 61 runs off 42 balls. Meanwhile, WAF are fourth in the table after one match, losing their campaign opener against Seattle Orcas by five wickets. All eyes will be on Washington's Akeal Hosein, who displayed his all-round abilities to its fullest potential in their opener.

MLC 2023 Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Live Score: TSK vs WAF Latest Updates
MLC 2023 Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Live Score: TSK vs WAF Latest Updates(AP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 17, 2023 01:56 AM IST

    MLC 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Live Score: Playing XIs

    Texas Super Kings: Devon Conway(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage , Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron

    Washington Freedom: Matthew Short, Andries Gous(w), Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques(c), Obus Pienaar, Marco Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Saurabh Netravalkar

  • Jul 17, 2023 01:51 AM IST

    MLC 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Live Score: WAF win toss, opt to bat!

    WAF captain Henriques win the toss, and opt to bat!

  • Jul 17, 2023 01:51 AM IST

    MLC 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Live Score: Get ready folks!

    Get ready folks as toss is coming up!

  • Jul 17, 2023 01:15 AM IST

    MLC 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Live Score: Squads

    Texas Super Kings: Devon Conway(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage , Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron, Cody Chetty, Imran Tahir, Sami Aslam, Daniel Sams, Cameron Stevenson, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Zia Shahzad

    Washington Freedom: Matthew Short, Andries Gous(w), Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques(c), Obus Pienaar, Marco Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Milne, Josh Philippe, Sujith Gowda, Tanveer Sangha, Justin Dill, Syed Saad Ali, Usman Rafiq, Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy

  • Jul 17, 2023 01:11 AM IST

    MLC 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone!

    Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of Match 5 of MLC 2023, as TSK take on WAF, in Dallas. Stay tuned folks!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
faf du plessis moises henriques

Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews rescue Sri Lanka after Shaheen Afridi blows

cricket
Published on Jul 16, 2023 08:22 PM IST

Sri Lanka reached 242-6 on Day one of the opening Test against Pakistan in Galle on Sunday.

Angelo Mathews plays a shot during Day one of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle(AFP)
Reuters |

Bangladesh women register first-ever ODI win over India

Marufa Akter’s 4/29 helps the hosts beat India by 40 runs via DLS method in a rain-interrupted game in Mirpur

Bangladesh women's cricket team celebrate after defeating India(Twitter/BCBtigers)
cricket
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 11:08 PM IST
PTI | ByShalini Gupta, Chandigarh

‘He will be disappointed’: Harbhajan's massive prediction for rising star

Harbhajan issued a noteworthy statement about the Indian batter after Rohit Sharma and Co. crushed the West Indies in the 1st Test.

Harbhajan issued a noteworthy statement about the Indian batter(PTI-AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 16, 2023 07:42 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Ashes: Ian Chappell explains how relying on old guns have hurt England

“They chose to offer red-carpet treatment to Moeen Ali, who in his prime was never much of a bowling or batting threat to Australia." - Ian Chappell

England spinner Moeen Ali(Reuters)
cricket
Published on Jul 16, 2023 07:41 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rahul Tripathi gets unwavering support from ex-India star despite ‘ordinary IPL’

Despite finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, Rahul Tripathi could only muster 273 runs from 13 encounters.

Rahul Tripathi in action at IPL 2023(AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 16, 2023 06:21 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

After Afghanistan's rise, U-19 coach appeals BCCI to help cricket bloom in Iran

BCCI has helped cricket bloom in Afghanistan in the past and a host of players from the war torn country have participated in the IPL.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli
cricket
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 08:06 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Video shows Bumrah bowling full-throttle as BCCI set to take major ‘return’ call

According to a report, Jasprit Bumrah is making swift progress in his fitness and could make a return to Team India sooner rather than later.

Jasprit Bumrah has been away from international action since September last year(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 02:37 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Vidwath Kaverappa stars in South Zone’s Duleep Trophy triumph

The 24-year-old seamer's match figures of 8/104 help his team beat West Zone by 75 runs in the final in Bengaluru

R Sai Kishore celebrates with teammates after the wicket of West Zone batter Sarfaraz Khan (PTI)
cricket
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 10:09 PM IST
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai

Aakash Chopra dismayed at major omission for Gaikwad-led Asian Games squad

The Team India squad for the Asian Games was announced earlier this week, with Ruturaj Gaikwad being named captain.

The former India opener made a case for the snubbed India star(Instagram)
cricket
Published on Jul 16, 2023 12:50 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

How BCCI became the most influential cricket board

From once having to pay guarantee money for teams to tour, the Indian team is now the most sought after.

India's players during Day 3 of the first Test against West Indies(AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 16, 2023 11:22 AM IST
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai

‘It is unfair’: Ex-Pakistan captain calls out PCB's ‘injustice’ on World Cup

The much anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter is scheduled to be played on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

File photo of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam exchanging greetings ahead of India vs Pakistan encounter(AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 16, 2023 10:43 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rinku Singh reveals Dhoni's golden advice during IPL after maiden India call-up

Rinku Singh lifted the lid on his chat with MS Dhoni during IPL 2023, revealing the CSK skipper's major batting advice.

Rinku Singh (L) talking to MS Dhoni during IPL 2023(Instagram)
cricket
Published on Jul 16, 2023 10:14 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Yashasvi Jaiswal acclaimed by India coach for key on-field act after century

The 21-year-old's efforts ensured India didn't had to bat twice in the match as it got over in three days.

Yashasvi Jaiswal positioned at the short-leg position(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 16, 2023 09:09 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘No phone call or communication. I gave you 8 years…’: Chahal's RCB bombshell

Yuzvendra Chahal opened up on being released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2022 mega auction in the Indian Premier League.

Yuzvendra Chahal (R) and Virat Kohli (middle) celebrate during the Indian Premier League 2020(PTI)
cricket
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 10:42 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Yashasvi Jaiswal cries on video call with father after record-breaking knock

Yashasvi Jaiswal's father revealed that the India opener gave him a call at around 4:30 AM in the morning during the Dominica Test.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal raises his bat as he celebrates his century (ICC Twitter)
cricket
Published on Jul 16, 2023 07:07 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out