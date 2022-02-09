'Makes no sense to me': Fans furious over England's 'unacceptable' decision to drop Anderson, Broad for WI tour

The England selection panel on Tuesday named a 16-member squad for the three-match Test series against West Indies starting next month, which had a number of changes but nothing bigger than the omission of their two veteran fast bowlers, James Anderson and Stuart Broad. A total of eight players who featured in the Ashes series have been omitted from the squad for the Windies tour as Joe Root continues to lead the side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interim Managing Director for England Men's Cricket, Andrew Strauss said that the panel wanted to “refresh” the Test squad after the Ashes debacle, adding that the omission of Anderson and Broad doesn't mean “the end for them."

"With the start of a new cycle, it has allowed the selection panel to refresh the Test squad with a particular focus on competing away from home. We felt that it was time to draw a line after the Ashes defeat, look forward and give some impetus with an influx of new players," said Strauss.

"In respect of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, I want to emphasise this does not mean the end for them as England players. We feel that it is important to look at some exciting new bowling potential and give some added responsibility to other players who have featured previously. No one doubts the quality and experience that James and Stuart bring to the England set-up. It will be up to the new managing director and permanent head coach to decide on whether they will be involved this summer and beyond."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The series against West Indies could be vital to the side's attempt at a revival in the World Test Championship. As such, the omission of two of their biggest fast bowlers raises certain questions about the duo's future. The fans on Twitter expressed their displeasure with the decision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The series against West Indies begins on March 8 with the first Test scheduled to take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.