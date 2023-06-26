'Making progress but I'm not...': NZ's Williamson opens up on devastating injury, remains hopeful of taking part in WC

New Zealand's white-ball captain Kane Williamson is still hopeful about making a sensational return to the Kiwi squad for the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup. Two-time champions India will host the forthcoming edition of the 50-over World Cup in the October-November window. Williamson, who guided New Zealand to the final of the previous World Cup in England and Wales, is still recovering from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson misses hitting a delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc during Cricket World Cup final match(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former New Zealand Test captain sustained a knee injury while fielding for Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Williamson ruptured his ACL in the IPL 2023 match between GT and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 31. On the road to recovery, New Zealand’s Williamson recently opened up about his injury and the ace cricketer said that he is assessing his injury on a weekly basis.

ALSO READ: Truth behind Sarfaraz Khan's wild celebration that denied him Team India spot revealed: Was it for selector or teammate?

"Very much just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment. I haven't had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead, it probably can become a little bit daunting," Williamson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won't be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the finest batters across all formats, Williamson spearheaded the batting unit of the New Zealand side that contested the World Cup finals in 2015 and 2019. New Zealand failed to lift the famous trophy in both editions of the ICC event as the Black Caps lost the 2015 final to Australia and the 2019 summit clash to England. The 32-year-old has played 161 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for New Zealand. Williamson made his ODI debut against India at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in 2010.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON