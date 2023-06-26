Home / Cricket / Truth behind Sarfaraz Khan's wild celebration that denied him Team India spot revealed: Was it for selector or teammate?

Truth behind Sarfaraz Khan's wild celebration that denied him Team India spot revealed: Was it for selector or teammate?

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 26, 2023 04:33 PM IST

A BCCI official on Sunday broke silence on Sarfaraz's snub explaining that the selection was down to reasons beyond the field.

The selection committee's repeated ignorance of Sarfaraz Khan has left a sour taste among Indian cricket fraternity. For a player, who has been extremely consistent with his run-scoring in the domestic cricket over the last three years, which leaves his career First Class average as the best among any Indian batter (minimum 50 innings), Sarfaraz getting snubbed has left most furious. A BCCI official on Sunday however broke silence on the matter explaining that the selection was down to reasons beyond the field. But the alleged points made against Sarfaraz has been nullified by Mumbai Cricket.

Mumbai player Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his century on the first day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match against Delhi in January 2023(PTI)
Mumbai player Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his century on the first day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match against Delhi in January 2023(PTI)

Speaking to PTI, a BCCI official, on conditions of anonymity, revealed that fitness and disciplinary issue both on and off the field led to the selectors ignoring him repeatedly for Test cricket. One of the crucial aspect pointed out was Sarfaraz's celebration after scoring a century in the Ranji Trophy match against Delhi earlier in January this year. The Mumbai batter had broken into a wild celebration on reaching the triple-figure mark with roaring, fist pumping before pointing towards the dressing room.

ALSO READ: 'Reason is not just cricketing one': BCCI official on why Sarfaraz Khan is 'getting ignored time and again' by selectors

The BCCI official alleged that the gesture of pointing fingers was a statement made for the selectors who were present at the venue. However, a source close to cricketer told PTI that unlike in the accusation made, the selector present was Salil Ankola and not Chetan Sharma and then clarified that the celebration was for his teammates.

"Sarfaraz's celebration during a Ranji match in Delhi was meant for his teammates and coach Amol Mujumdar, who had doffed his hat. The selector present was Salil Ankola and not Chetan Sharma. Sarfaraz took the team out of pressure situation and the celebration was one of relief," the source said. "Is it even wrong to be exalted in your celebration and that too when you are pointing towards your own dressing room."

Another incident that was pointed out was where Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit was not happy with Sarfaraz's attitude, but the allegation was nullified yet gain with the source saying that Pandit has been affectionate towards him.

"Chandu sir treats him like a son. He has always had good things to say about him and knows him since he was 14 years old. He would never be angry on Sarfaraz," the source said.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sarfaraz khan indian cricket team bcci + 1 more
sarfaraz khan indian cricket team bcci
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out