'Reason is not just cricketing one': BCCI official on why Sarfaraz Khan is 'getting ignored time and again' by selectors

Despite the consistency with the big knocks in the last three seasons of the Ranji Trophy which left his career First Class average only second behind the greatest ever, Don Bradman (among batters with at least 2000 runs), Sarfaraz Khan has been kept waiting for an India call-up. For a third time in 2023 itself, he has been snubbed the India selectors, the latest being with the announcement of the 16-member Test squad for the tour of West Indies. And while the decision of the selectors was immensely criticised by legends like Sunil Gavaskar, an official of the BCCI broke silence on the matter to explain the reasons behind Sarfaraz's repeated snubs. Sarfaraz Khan has been ignored for the Australia Test series, WTC final and for the tour of West Indies(PTI)

Sarfaraz clobbered 2566 runs in his last three Ranji Trophy seasons. 928 runs were scored in the 2019/20 season, 982 in the 2022-23 and 656 in the 2022-23 season. The hat-trick of sensational Ranji seasons took his career First Class average to 79.65, the best by any India batter and second behind Bradman (minimum 50 innings) in 37 appearances. Hence, Indian cricket fraternity was left furious as Sarfaraz had to make way for a batter like Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose career average is just over 42.

A BCCI official, privy to selection developments, explained to PTI on conditions of anonymity, that Sarfaraz's non-selection was down to off-field reasons as well. One of the major factor pointed out was his fitness.

"The angry reactions are understandable but I can tell you with some degree of certainty that the reason behind Sarfaraz getting ignored time and again is not just cricketing one. There are multiple reasons for which he hasn't been considered," said the official. "Are the selectors fools to not consider a player who has scored 900 plus runs in successive seasons? One of the reason is his fitness which isn't exactly of international standard."

The official also pointed fingers at Sarfaraz's "off-field conduct" being highly influential in selectors taking the big decision one of which is reportedly said to be his celebration after his hundred against Delhi earlier this year in a Ranji game.

"His conduct on and off the field hasn't exactly been top notch. Certain things said, certain gestures made and some incidents have been taken note of. A bit more disciplined approach would only do him a world of good. Hopefully, Sarfaraz along with his father and coach Naushad Khan will work on those aspects," the senior official added.

As far as cricketing reasons are concerned, most reckoned that it was down to his poor IPL season where his weakness against short ball was exposed, but the BCCI official shrugged off the claim as he explained the selection for players like Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari.

"That's a perception built by media. Do you think there could be any cricketing reason? "When Mayank Agarwal broke into Indian Test team, he scored 1000 first class runs in one month. Did MSK Prasad's committee check his IPL credentials? Ditto for Hanuma Vihari, who came through domestic and A team ranks. If their IPL and white ball record wasn't checked then, why would SS Das's committee reinvent the wheel now? Simple. The reason is not a cricketing one," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON