'Because of IPL there's every reason to believe...': Clive Lloyd's hard-hitting remark on India's ICC trophy drought

Indian cricket fans are losing their hope at the sight of their team incurring defeats in every ICC event which has now prolonged their wait for another trophy by 10 years. It was the 2013 Champions Trophy that which the Men in Blue last won, under the leadership of MS Dhoni. India have since come close on a number of occasions, the most recently being the World Test Championship final at The Oval earlier this week. As the Rohit Sharma-led side looks ahead to the ODI World Cup later in October this year, West Indies legend Clive Llyod made a hard-hitting remark on why India have failed to end their ICC trophy drought. Clive Llyod gives his verdict on India's ICC trophy drought

Post 2013, India reached an ICC final four times - 2014 T20 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy and twice in WTC. They made the semi-final exit four times - 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup and 2016 and 2022 T20 World Cup. Their worst ever show however was the 2021 T20 World Cup where they had suffered a group-stage exit.

Speaking to RevSports, Llyod feels that India do have a great side to break the shackles, adding that it is only a matter of time before they claim an ICC trophy.

“But you’re getting there. You’ve got to semifinals and finals and so on. You’ve qualified for multiple finals. I think the future could be very good for India because now, because of the IPL. There is every reason to believe you will have a very good 50-overs side. You’ve got a terrific Test side, and it’s just a matter of time before you win a big tournament. Things go in cycles, and it will work in the future, I’m sure,” said Lloyd.

India's next international fixture is from July 12 onwards where they play two Tests against West Indies. It will mark the beginning of their campaign in the third WTC cycle. The fixture also has three ODIs, which will start their final preparation for the World Cup at home.

