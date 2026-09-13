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‘Man, this Pakistani team is very ordinary’: Former India batsman tears Babar Azam’s men apart in scathing assessment

England won all three matches, and across those games, there was just one day when Pakistan put up some kind of fight.

Updated on: Sep 13, 2026, 13:05:33 IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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There is no respite for the Pakistani team at present. All through their three-Test series against hosts England, they were at the receiving end with many former England and Pakistan cricketers ripping them apart for showing no fight. On the third day of the third Test, they showed some character but that was all. In the lead-up to the series, Stuart Broad had predicted a whitewash. During the course of the series, Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan, and Michael Atherton availed their opportunity to slam the visitors under Babar Azam.

Dinesh Karthik isn't the only one though.
Dinesh Karthik isn't the only one though.

Also Read: BCCI needs to look within: India, with some tired players in ranks, not going to gain anything from Afghanistan T20Is

Former India wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik, who did commentary and analysis work during the series and expressed his dissatisfaction many times with the way Pakistan were playing, has now uploaded a video on social media in which he takes an elaborate dig at Azam’s men. Often, he is sympathetic, but largely it’s a massive takedown.

“When I did the England vs Pakistan Test series, man, this Pakistan team is very ordinary. In the first two Test matches, they didn't even play 90 overs across two innings. The wickets were spicy. It wasn't easy, but it definitely wasn't a pitch where you could not play 90 overs across both innings. I don't think that's good enough. I think what they're doing is a disservice to Test cricket, like what Nasser Hussain said. I quite agree with him because they made 7 changes [in the squad after the second Test] and made changes to the support staff [sacked Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul after going down 2-0 in the series]. In the last match, they competed,” he said.

"They have a rich heritage, like you say, in Test cricket, but they are nowhere close [at present]. And having been part of it, I must say, it looks alarming, and I hope the right people are taking notice of that and doing what's required to bring them back up to speed, which, at this point in time, doesn't look easy.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prateek Srivastava

Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age.   In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there.   After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month.   Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser.   While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.

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