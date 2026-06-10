Manav Suthar's dream run continues; County deal follows match-winning Afghanistan performance

Manav Suthar's dream run continued. Just days after his match-winning performance against Afghanistan in the one-off Test in Mullanpur, India's latest Test debutant landed a County deal. He has been roped in by Warwickshire to feature in the next two rounds of the ongoing County Championship season.

India's Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Abdul Malik on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India(AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

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Suthar made headlines last week at the New Chandigarh Stadium when he picked up seven wickets to demolish Afghanistan in India's biggest-ever Test win - by an innings and 300 runs. He snared a wicket in the very first over of his debut innings and finished with a six-wicket haul, before adding another in the second innings to cap off the Test with the Player of the Match award.

Suthar, who earned his place in the Indian team after a stellar domestic performance for Rajasthan, picking 129 wickets in 29 First-Class matches, will next feature for Warwickshire. He will be available for the club's next game, against Yorkshire in Scarborough, from June 12, and then feature in the next match, versus Somerset in Taunton the following week.

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{{^usCountry}} "We're delighted to welcome Manav to the Bears, at a really exciting time for the team. We've played some good red-ball cricket already this season, and Manav will bring a new aspect to our bowling attack," Warwickshire's Performance Director James Thomas said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We're delighted to welcome Manav to the Bears, at a really exciting time for the team. We've played some good red-ball cricket already this season, and Manav will bring a new aspect to our bowling attack," Warwickshire's Performance Director James Thomas said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It shows how highly he's rated in India after his selection to their Test team last week, so it's going to be great to have him around the group." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It shows how highly he's rated in India after his selection to their Test team last week, so it's going to be great to have him around the group." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the opportunity, Suthar said: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining Warwickshire for the next two County Championship games. The team have started the season very well, so I'm hoping that I can play a part in helping them in their push for the title." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the opportunity, Suthar said: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining Warwickshire for the next two County Championship games. The team have started the season very well, so I'm hoping that I can play a part in helping them in their push for the title." {{/usCountry}}

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Warwickshire currently find themselves in fourth place on the Division One points table. They have won two and drawn two in six matches thus far.

Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, and Mohammed Siraj were among the other Indian players who have donned the Warwickshire jersey in the past.

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