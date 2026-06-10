Sunil Gavaskar blasts 'whining and moaning' over IPL, calls out double standards: ‘Indian cricket fills their coffers’

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has come out strongly in defence of the IPL, pushing back against criticism directed at the tournament during and after the 2026 season. Several former cricketers questioned the growing preference for franchise cricket over the traditional format, particularly in England. Much of the debate centred around Jofra Archer, who chose to remain with Rajasthan Royals for the IPL playoffs and missed England's first Test against New Zealand. Sunil Gavaskar hits back at IPL critics. (ANI)

Jacob Bethell also found himself under scrutiny earlier in the season when he struggled for game time, with Alastair Cook suggesting he would have been better served returning to county cricket to prepare for the red-ball summer. Meanwhile, former players including Simon Doull and Michael Atherton questioned Archer's decision to prioritise IPL commitments over international duty, fuelling a wider debate about the balance between franchise and Test cricket.

Responding to the criticism directed at Indian cricket and the IPL, Gavaskar argued that many of those taking aim at the BCCI continue to benefit from the financial strength generated by India's massive cricket following.

“Indian cricket and BCCI bashing is par for the course," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day. “But when it comes to revenues, they still have to come to the BCCI because it is Indian cricket and Indian fans that fill their coffers much more than even what their traditional rivalry does."

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Gavaskar also accused critics of overlooking the financial benefits their own cricket boards receive from the IPL while continuing to complain about player availability during the tournament.

“Cribbing about IPL and their players not being available for their country is another favourite pastime. Not a word though about the 10% their Boards get of the fee of every player from their country," he added.

“IPL adds up to a cool million plus pounds every year” The former India captain expressed frustration at what he described as the endless "whining and moaning" directed at the BCCI, insisting that Indian cricket continues to make a significant contribution to the global game.

“It adds up to a cool million plus pounds every year. Does The Hundred give any percentage to the Boards of their overseas players playing in their tournament? No sir. Does the BBL or any other country T20 leagues give any percentage to the Boards of their overseas players. No sir again. Only the IPL does. Yet the whining and moaning about BCCI and Indian cricket just goes on and on. Wake up and smell the coffee guys. Indian cricket is here to stay, no matter how you try to pull it down," he added.