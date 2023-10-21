News / Cricket / Manipur vs Punjab Live Score: Manipur score after 4 overs is 8/1
Manipur vs Punjab Live Score: Manipur score after 4 overs is 8/1

Oct 21, 2023 11:14 AM IST
Manipur vs Punjab Live Score: Manipur at 8/1 after 4 overs, Basir Rahman at 1 runs and Al Bashid Muhammed at 2 runs

Manipur vs Punjab Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 60 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 21 Oct 2023 at 11:00 AM
Venue : JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Manipur squad -
Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Chingakham Bidash, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, Karnajit ...Read More Yumnam, L Kishan Singha, Nitesh Sedai, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh, Ajay Lamabam, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim
Punjab squad -
Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Harpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Harpreet Brar, Jassinder Singh, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Siddarth Kaul

Manipur vs Punjab Live Score, Match 60 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
Manipur vs Punjab Live Score, Match 60 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 21, 2023 11:14 AM IST
    Manipur vs Punjab Live Score: Manipur at 8/1 after 4 overs

    Manipur vs Punjab Live Score:
    Manipur
    Basir Rahman 1 (5)
    Al Bashid Muhammed 2 (11)
    Punjab
    Abhishek Sharma 1/3 (2)

  • Oct 21, 2023 11:12 AM IST
    Manipur vs Punjab Live Score: Manipur at 6/1 after 3 overs

    Manipur vs Punjab Live Score:
    Manipur
    Al Bashid Muhammed 1 (10)
    Basir Rahman 0 (0)
    Punjab
    Arshdeep Singh 0/5 (2)

  • Oct 21, 2023 11:08 AM IST
    Manipur vs Punjab Live Score: Manipur at 6/1 after 2 overs

    Manipur vs Punjab Live Score:
    Manipur
    Al Bashid Muhammed 1 (4)
    Basir Rahman 0 (0)
    Punjab
    Abhishek Sharma 1/1 (1)

  • Oct 21, 2023 11:07 AM IST
    Manipur vs Punjab Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Prafullomani Singh is out and Manipur at 5/1 after 1.2 overs

    Manipur vs Punjab Live Score: OUT! c sub Harpreet Singh b Abhishek Sharma.

  • Oct 21, 2023 11:05 AM IST
    Manipur vs Punjab Live Score: Manipur at 5/0 after 1 overs

    Manipur vs Punjab Live Score:
    Manipur
    Prafullomani Singh 5 (6)
    Basir Rahman 0 (0)
    Punjab
    Arshdeep Singh 0/5 (1)

  • Oct 21, 2023 11:02 AM IST
    Manipur vs Punjab Live Score: Prafullomani Singh smashed a Four on Arshdeep Singh bowling . Manipur at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

    Manipur vs Punjab Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Oct 21, 2023 11:02 AM IST
    Manipur vs Punjab Live Score: Toss Update

    Manipur vs Punjab Live Score: Manipur won the toss and elected to bat

  • Oct 21, 2023 10:04 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 60 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Manipur vs Punjab Match Details
    Match 60 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Manipur and Punjab to be held at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

