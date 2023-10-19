Manipur vs Saurashtra Live Score: Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM
Venue : JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi
Manipur squad -
Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Chingakham Bidash, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, Karnajit Yumnam, L Kishan Singha, Nitesh Sedai, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh, Ajay Lamabam, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim
Saurashtra squad -
Hetvik Kotak, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Aditya Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Kushang Patel, Pranav Karia, Sammar Gajjar, Yuvraj Chudasama
