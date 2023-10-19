News / Cricket / Manipur vs Saurashtra Live Score: Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM
Manipur vs Saurashtra Live Score: Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM

Oct 19, 2023 07:59 AM IST
Manipur vs Saurashtra Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 09:00 AM

Venue : JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Manipur squad -
Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Chingakham Bidash, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, Karnajit Yumnam, L Kishan Singha, Nitesh Sedai, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh, Ajay Lamabam, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim
Saurashtra squad -
Hetvik Kotak, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Aditya Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Kushang Patel, Pranav Karia, Sammar Gajjar, Yuvraj Chudasama

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 19, 2023 07:59 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Manipur vs Saurashtra Match Details
    Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Manipur and Saurashtra to be held at JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

