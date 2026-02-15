Manjrekar sees little hope for ‘weak’ Pakistan, predicts India dominance: ‘Not a Brahmastra, just a small ammunition’

Nevertheless, Manjrekar believed that the right decision for Pakistan tactically would be to buy in all the way with spin, completely abandon reliance on pace at the R Premadasa Stadium – historically a spin-friendly pitch, and especially this tournament.

“Right, India–Pakistan match, what to expect? The same as I’ve said for the last few years, India should beat Pakistan. In fact, these days it’s more of a no-contest rather than a contest between India and Pakistan,” said Manjrekar. “India has just become too strong, and Pakistan has become weaker and weaker.”

Playing each other in Colombo in the T20 World Cup , this is the first contest after India trounced Pakistan three weekends in a row during last year’s Asia Cup. Can fans expect a change in the script?

The prevailing narrative surrounding India-Pakistan contest in men’s cricket has made clear that at the moment, the two teams are on pretty vastly different levels. While India comfortably beat their rivals and gun for the big titles regularly, Pakistan always seem to be playing catch-up, trying to find the right combinations and tricks to find results against their neighbours.

“But the one thing I’m looking forward to, and if at all there is a shocking or unexpected result, it could actually come from Pakistan attacking India with spin. They’ve got six spinning options in their squad, and if they pick the right playing XI, they would have five spinning options, and that is what they’ve got to attack India with — not with Shaheen Afridi or Naseem Shah,” explained Manjrekar, referencing Pakistan’s pace duo.

‘It’s not like a brahmastra ' Plenty of talk has surrounded Usman Tariq, the off-spinner with an unorthodox arm angle and variety who India have not faced before. The spinner has been touted a potential x-factor, particularly after India struggled against Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus in their previous match.

“They should look to attack India with spin because India have shown a slight vulnerability to spin in recent times. That is perhaps the only ammunition that Pakistan have against India – but that’s also a small ammunition, not like a brahmastra,” said Manjrekar, citing the Hindu mythological weapon of mass destruction, that Indian themselves could argue they possess in their ranks.

“So yes, as I said, India should once again beat Pakistan comfortably. Pakistan are not quite the team they have been over the years, so the hype and everything will be there, but we should expect the same result. As I said, there is little cause for worry, if at all, but if Pakistan are smart and attack with spin, they might just make the contest a little more interesting,” concluded Manjrekar, making very clear which direction he expects the match to go in.

India vs Pakistan begins at 7:00 PM IST, to be played in Colombo, with both teams currently on two wins each in the group.