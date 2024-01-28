 Marcus Pettersson's overtime goal lifts Penguins over Canadiens 3-2 | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Marcus Pettersson's overtime goal lifts Penguins over Canadiens 3-2

Marcus Pettersson's overtime goal lifts Penguins over Canadiens 3-2

AP |
Jan 28, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Marcus Pettersson's overtime goal lifts Penguins over Canadiens 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marcus Pettersson scored in overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Pettersson took a pass from Rickard Rakell and beat Jake Allen at 2:43 of overtime after Pittsburgh forced the extra period with a goal midway through the third.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Lars Eller scored his ninth goal of the season for Pittsburgh in his 1,000th NHL game. Jake Guentzel scored his 22nd goal and Sidney Crosby continued a seven-game point streak with an assist.

Evgeni Malkin established a season-long five-game point streak, while defenseman Erik Karlsson’s 10-game point streak ended. Tristan Jarry made 25 saves for the Penguins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Pittsburgh has points in 15 of its last 20 games overall.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle scored for the Canadiens, who played their 7,000th game in franchise history.

Allen stopped 30 shots for the Canadiens, who have lost four of their last five.

Guentzel tied the game, 2-2, at 10:03 of the third period. Guentzel took a spinning backhand pass from Crosby and stuffed a shot inside the post. The assist was Crosby’s 50th point of the season, making the Penguins’ captain the 20th player in NHL history with at least 17 50-point seasons.

Eller became the first Danish-born player in league history to skate in 1,000 games. Eller, who won a Stanley Cup in Washington and has played for five different teams, including Montreal, is the 36th active and 388th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 games. St. Louis picked Eller No. 13 overall in 2007.

Eller’s teammates wore his No. 20 jersey during pregame warm-ups. A video tribute played with highlights and congratulatory messages from current and former teammates before Eller’s line started the game.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Visit Washington on Feb. 6.

Penguins: Host Winnipeg on Feb. 6.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs England Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On