'You're not Ricky Ponting': Marcus Stoinis faces heat of Pakistan fans after chucking gesture against Mohammad Hasnain

Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis drew flak from the Pakistan cricket enthusiasts after the all-rounder accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking. The incident took place during a clash between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles at The Hundred, which the latter won by seven wickets. Stoinis, who scored 37 off 27 balls, fell against Hasnain while attempting to slog a short ball by the 22-year-old quick. However, he failed to get the desired connection and the ball ballooned up in the air before England’s Will Jacks completed a regulation catch at mid-off.

The controversy sparked off while Stoinis was walking back to the dugout, during which he claimed it to be an illegal delivery and mimicked the action of the Pakistan pacer. Here is the video:

Stoinis' reaction, however, didn't go well with the fans, who slammed the all-rounder to play the sport and let the official do their work. Here are a few reactions:

Stoinis is not the only Aussie cricketer, who has had objections with Hasnain's bowling action. Moises Henriques had accused the pacer of doing the same in the previous edition of the Big Bash League. Henriques had then yelled: “Nice throw, mate” to Hasnain following a bouncer.

Hasnain has been guilty of having an illegal action, which came to light after an umpire from Big Bash League had reported it. The Pakistani quick has, however, been cleared to bowl again after working on his technique and angle of release, and Stoinis could well face disciplinary action for his conduct on the field.

The pacer, who has represented Pakistan in eight ODIs and 18 T20Is, finished the contest with a wicket and conceded 27 runs in the 15 deliveries he bowled.

