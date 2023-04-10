Stoinis, Shepherd under pressure; 23-yr-old star to remain Lucknow's Impact Player: Here's LSG's likely XI vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 15 of IPL 2023, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Sunday. LSG are currently third in the IPL 2023 Points Table with four points from three matches, including two wins and a defeat. Lucknow began their campaign with a 50-run victory against Delhi Capitals, followed by crashing to a 12-run defeat vs Chennai Super Kings. In their third fixture, LSG bounced back to winning ways, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets.

Against SRH, LSG chased a target of 122 runs, reaching 127/5 in 16 overs, with KL Rahul slamming 35 runs off 31 balls. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya also played a crucial knock of 34 runs off 23 deliveries. Adil Rashid was in good bowling form for SRH, bagging two wickets but couldn't prevent a defeat. Initially, SRH posted 121/8 in 20 overs, with Krunal taking three wickets for LSG, and Amit Mishra bagging two dismissals.

Lucknow are expected to follow the same template as the previous fixture. Kyle Mayers, currently fifth in the Orange Cap race with 139 runs in three matches, is expected to open for LSG with captain KL Rahul. Rahul is his side's star batter and will be crucial. He was in good form vs SRH, and will be aiming to build on that. All-rounder Deepak Hooda will be slotted in at no. 3, and he wasn't in good form in the previous match. He will be aiming to make a decent contribution, with both bat and ball. Krunal Pandya was in hot batting form in the previous fixture, and will be slotted in at no. 4. The all-rounder has become a crucial cog in LSG's unit since their debut season last year.

Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is expected to fill in at no. 5, and he hasn't been in good batting form. He will need to improve, otherwise he could be replaced by Quinton de Kock, who has already joined the team camp. Romario Shepherd was dismissed for a golden duck in the previous fixture, and is expected to be given another chance at no. 6, followed by wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran in no. 7. The tailenders will consist of Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra.

Here's LSG's likely XI vs RCB in IPL 2023 tie

Openers: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers.

Top, middle order and all-rounders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran.

Bowlers: Amit Mishra, Romario Shepherd/Mark Wood, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat.

Impact Player

Ayush Badoni is expected to remain LSG's Impact Player this season. The LSG youngster had replaced K Gowtham in the first game. In the second match, pacer Avesh Khan made way for Badoni. In LSG's previous match, LSG replaced Badoni with Amit Mishra. If Lucknow bowl first, we could see Badoni donning the Impact Player role to replace Mishra in the second innings.

