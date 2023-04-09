'Jhoome jo Rinku': Shah Rukh dedicates spectacular 'Pathaan' poster for Rinku Singh after KKR star annihilates GT

Kolkata Knight Riders' co-owner Shah Rukh Khan posted a magnificent reaction to Rinku Singh's blitzkrieg in the game against Gujarat Titans on Saturday evening. Rinku smashed five consecutive sixes off the final five deliveries of the run-chase with KKR requiring 28 to win, thus taking the side to an unbelievable victory at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rinku, at one stage, was batting on 9 off 14 deliveries; his power-hitting began from the fifth ball of the 19th over, and the batter eventually smashed Yash Dayal in the final over. Shah Rukh Khan; Rinku Singh(IPL)

Taking to his official Twitter account, Shah Rukh wrote, “JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!”

Funnily, Shah Rukh also posted an edited picture of Rinku's face photoshopped in his movie, Pathaan's poster.

Interestingly, Gujarat Titans were the more dominant side in the game until the 19th over of the innings. Their stand-in skipper Rashid Khan had taken a brilliant hat-trick in the 17th over of the run-chase, dismissing three of KKR's biggest power-hitters – Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Shardul Thakur. However, Rinku saved his best for the last and even as the left-handed batter had failed to connect the ball in his initial stay at the crease, Rinku eventually produced a magical performance to win for the Knight Riders.

This was KKR's second win of the season in three games; the side registered its opening win earlier this week in Kolkata, where Shah Rukh Khan was also present.

“It was a nail-biting finish, extremely happy that we won the game. Our coach has always said that we can score 200 on any given day. Honestly, the wicket was quite good to bat. When the target is 200, you can't have silent overs. I was just trying to execute my plans,” Venkatesh Iyer had said after the match.

