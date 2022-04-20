Watch: Furious Marcus Stoinis screams at umpire after getting bowled to Josh Hazlewood in RCB vs LSG IPL match

It would be an understatement to say Marcus Stoinis was disappointed after dragging a Josh Hazlewood delivery back onto his stumps in an IPL 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder was furious. Stump microphones even caught him hurling expletives before storming out of the centre. The reason for Stoinis' outburst was on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney's decision not to call Hazlewood's previous delivery wide.

It all transpired in the penultimate over of the LSG chase. The IPL dubutants needed 34 runs off 12 balls with Stoinis and Jason Holder in the middle. The odds were against LSG but considering Stoinis' big-hitting abilities, nobody ruled LSG out.

Hazlewood, who had already picked up three wickets in the match in his three overs, bowled a wide one to Stoinis, who had shuffled across the off stump before deciding to let it go.

Considering Stoinis' movement towards the off stump, umpire Gaffeney decided not to call it a wide. While the umpires are allowed to take the batter's movement into consideration and create their own imaginary guidline instead of going by the marking, that Hazlewood delivery perhaps should have been called a wide.

Watch Video: Marcus Stoinis screams at umpire after getting bowled to Josh Hazlewood

In the next delivery, Stoinis walked across hiss stumps and tried to flick the Hazlewood fuller length delivery towards the onside but dragged it back onto his stumps.

Stoinis' dismissal turned the match completely towards RCB. The Faf du Plessis-led side restricted LSG to 163 for 8 despite a couple of sixes from Jason Holder in the last over to win the match by 18 runs.

Hazlewood returned with figures of 4/25 while Harshal Patel picked up a couple of wickets.

Earlier, it was captain du Plessis' superb 96-run knock that guided RCB to 181 for six despite losing a couple of wickets in the first over of the match including the one of Virat Kohli for a first-ball duck.

