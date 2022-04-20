'I don't know. Can't remember a time when he struggled so much': Pietersen after Kohli's golden duck vs LSG in IPL match

Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat continued on Tuesday as he fell for a golden duck against Lucknow Super Giants. The former RCB captain was dismissed by a Dushmantha Chameera delivery that bounced a bit more than usual and Kohli failed to control it, ending up giving a simple catch to the point fielder. Kohli has scored more than 15 runs just twice in seven innings thus far this season and Tuesday's dismissal was his first golden duck in five years in the IPL. His poor form comes on the back of his drought of centuries in international cricket which has gone on for well over two years.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen said that Kohli seems to be still finding his way back to his best but he has never seen the latter struggling in this manner.

“I think he is finding his way. I can't remember a time when he has struggled as much as he has now. There have been issues over the last couple of years with bubbles and quarantine, everyone has had to deal with it. He is an entertainer and now the crowds are back, he is starting to feel that environment again,” Pietersen said in the commentators' box just after Kohli was dismissed.

“I don't know, I actually don't because I have never seen him struggle like this. You find out more about yourself when you are in the struggle. So he will find out more about what to do when he gets into a struggle like this again,” said Pietersen.

Kohli walked out at the fall of opener Anuj Rawat, but first ball from Dushmantha Chameera, the 33-year-old slapped the ball straight to Deepak Hooda at point.

The former RCB captain scored 119 runs from six matches at a very ordinary average of 23.80. Before this, Kohli has been twice run out. His only two notable scores this year have been 41 not out against Punjab Kings in RCB’s first match of the season and a knock of 48 against Mumbai Indians.